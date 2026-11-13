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🐶 Playful, Wise & Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Peachtree City
Peachtree City has some wonderful dogs waiting at Fayette County Animal Shelter for a safe, loving home. Here are a few pups who would love to be your new best friend.
Blackie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Blackie is a lovely senior girl with a beautiful black coat. As an older dog, she’s likely calmer and easier-going than a young pup, and she deserves a soft bed and a gentle family for her golden years.
👉 Meet Blackie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wiggles
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Wiggles is an adult brindle boy with a great medium build. Adult dogs are often past the wild puppy stage but still full of energy for walks, playtime, and fun with the family.
👉 Meet Wiggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chico
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Chico is a young puppy with a sweet brown-and-tan coat. He’s at the perfect age for training, bonding, and growing up with your family.
👉 Meet Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Peachtree City, GA, please consider visiting Fayette County Animal Shelter or calling (770) 631-7210 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.