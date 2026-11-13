Peachtree City has some wonderful dogs waiting at Fayette County Animal Shelter for a safe, loving home. Here are a few pups who would love to be your new best friend.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Blackie is a lovely senior girl with a beautiful black coat. As an older dog, she’s likely calmer and easier-going than a young pup, and she deserves a soft bed and a gentle family for her golden years.

👉 Meet Blackie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Wiggles is an adult brindle boy with a great medium build. Adult dogs are often past the wild puppy stage but still full of energy for walks, playtime, and fun with the family.

👉 Meet Wiggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Chico is a young puppy with a sweet brown-and-tan coat. He’s at the perfect age for training, bonding, and growing up with your family.

👉 Meet Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Peachtree City, GA, please consider visiting Fayette County Animal Shelter or calling (770) 631-7210 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.