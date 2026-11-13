Peachtree City has a few solid finance and accounting roles open right now, from senior-level analysis to flexible part-time office work.

Employer: HEICO

HEICO Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports multiple business divisions with budgeting, forecasting, and deep financial analysis. You’ll partner with senior leaders, present to the Board and Executive Team, and may help with acquisitions and integrations—good fit if you have 5+ years in finance and love building models and KPIs.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so only included once here.

Employer: SIGVARIS

Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week, Mon–Thu, in office)

Salary: Highly competitive (exact amount not listed)

Great if you want steady daytime hours and hands-on accounting work. You’ll handle customer payments, ACHs, and reconciliations, support AR month-end, and work closely with the Controller. Comes with 401(k) + match, PTO, and paid holidays, and they encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.