Final Food Truck Thursday of 2026 at Drake Field

The final Food Truck Thursday of the 2026 season will be held at Drake Field on 2026-11-05 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with lunch from Harlem Chop LLC and Jalapeno Express BBQ. Admission is free, and there is open grass space for friends and families to sit and enjoy the fall afternoon.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Peachtree City Recreation and Special Events