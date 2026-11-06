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🍽️ Peachtree City Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Peachtree City’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Guest Services Agent
- Employer: Apsilon Hotels
- Location: Peachtree City, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the friendly face at the front desk, greeting guests, handling check-ins/outs, and answering questions. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and enjoy helping people have a smooth, stress-free stay.
Bakery Lead
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: Peachtree City, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the bakery team, help with scheduling and inventory, and keep the department looking great. This is a hands-on leadership role for someone with at least 1 year of management experience in retail, restaurants, or similar.
Team Member
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: Peachtree City, GA
- Type: Likely part-time or full-time (not specified)
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the restaurant day to day, from taking orders to making food and keeping the place clean. Open to folks 16+, this is a solid entry-level job if you want flexible hours and customer-facing experience.
If something here looks interesting, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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