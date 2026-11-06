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🐱 Sweet Peachtree City Cats Ready for Adoption Nearby
Peachtree City has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few friendly faces waiting to meet you.
Jeff
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Jeff is a tiny orange boy who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving family to grow up with. As a baby, he’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience while he learns the ropes of being a great house cat.
👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gizmo
- Breed: Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter/Rescue: Coco's Cupboard
- Phone: (404) 721-2626
All cats from Coco’s Cupboard are:
- Spayed or neutered
- Microchipped
- FeLV/FIV combo tested
- Up-to-date on shots
- Given dewormer and flea treatment
That means Gizmo is all set on vet care and just needs a forever home. To adopt from Coco’s, you’ll need to complete their online application so their kitty team can review and help with the match.
Adoption application: http://www.cocoscupboardinc.org/Cat-Adoption-Application.php
👉 Meet Gizmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hygge (Hoo-gah)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Hygge (pronounced “Hoo-gah”) is a sweet black kitten looking for a warm, safe place to call home. As a young kitten, she’ll thrive with playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Hygge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Siyah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (770) 631-7210
Siyah is a young black cat who’s moved past the tiny kitten stage but still has plenty of youthful energy. She’s a great age for families who want a playful cat that’s a bit more grown.
👉 Meet Siyah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Peachtree City, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the listed shelters to ask about visits, meet-and-greets, and adoption steps, and share this list with friends who might be looking to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.