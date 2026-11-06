🐱 Sweet Peachtree City Cats Ready for Adoption Nearby

Peachtree City has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are a few friendly faces waiting to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Jeff is a tiny orange boy who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving family to grow up with. As a baby, he’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience while he learns the ropes of being a great house cat.

👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair mix

Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter/Rescue: Coco's Cupboard

Phone: (404) 721-2626

All cats from Coco’s Cupboard are:

Spayed or neutered

Microchipped

FeLV/FIV combo tested

Up-to-date on shots

Given dewormer and flea treatment

That means Gizmo is all set on vet care and just needs a forever home. To adopt from Coco’s, you’ll need to complete their online application so their kitty team can review and help with the match.

Adoption application: http://www.cocoscupboardinc.org/Cat-Adoption-Application.php

👉 Meet Gizmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Hygge (pronounced “Hoo-gah”) is a sweet black kitten looking for a warm, safe place to call home. As a young kitten, she’ll thrive with playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Hygge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Fayette County Animal Shelter

Phone: (770) 631-7210

Siyah is a young black cat who’s moved past the tiny kitten stage but still has plenty of youthful energy. She’s a great age for families who want a playful cat that’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet Siyah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Peachtree City, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the listed shelters to ask about visits, meet-and-greets, and adoption steps, and share this list with friends who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.