🏗️ Peachtree City Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Peachtree City is busy building big things right now. If you’re into hands-on tech or heavy equipment design, there are some solid roles open close to home.

Employer: Universal Environmental Services

Universal Environmental Services Location: Peachtree City, GA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Very competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Work on the electrical and instrumentation side of industrial systems at a major used-oil recycling company. You’ll troubleshoot field instruments, PLCs, motors, VFDs, and burners, with training available if you have related experience. Strong benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life and disability insurance, tuition reimbursement, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Tailored Management (for a leading heavy equipment manufacturer)

(for a leading heavy equipment manufacturer) Location: Peachtree City, GA 30269 (fully on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$120,000 + bonus

Design boom, bucket, and loader work equipment for large mining machines using 3D CAD and motion/kinematic tools. You’ll support prototype builds, testing, and product launches, working with engineering, manufacturing, and suppliers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), HSA/FSA, and company-paid disability and life insurance; some travel (up to 25%).

Employer: Tailored Management (for a leading heavy equipment manufacturer)

(for a leading heavy equipment manufacturer) Location: Peachtree City, GA (100% on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with annual performance bonus (exact range not listed)

Focus on operator cabs for off-highway mining equipment, designing structures, interiors, and ergonomic features that cut noise, vibration, and dust. You’ll use CAD, FMEA, and testing data to refine designs and work with a new R&D division plus global teams. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), HSA/FSA, and company-paid disability and life insurance, with occasional travel (up to 25%).

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.