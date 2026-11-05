🏭 Several Manufacturing & Plant Jobs Hiring Now in Peachtree City

Peachtree City’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level shop floor roles to senior plant leadership.

Here are several solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer Location: Peachtree City, GA (clean room facility)

(clean room facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll set up, run, and troubleshoot injection molding machines making plastic parts for the healthcare industry. 12‑hour shifts on a rotating 2‑2‑3 schedule with both day and night options, plus comprehensive health coverage and 401(k).

Employer: NAECO, LLC

Location: Peachtree City, GA 30269

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay commensurate with experience

Great for someone mechanically minded who wants to grow in light manufacturing. Work Monday–Thursday, 5:00am–3:30pm (four 10-hour days) running manual machines, doing assembly, and brazing small metal parts. Strong benefits from day one of next month: multiple Aetna health plans (some $0 premium for employee-only), dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Saint-Gobain / CertainTeed

Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time (senior leadership)

Full-time (senior leadership) Salary: Not listed

High-level role leading the entire CertainTeed roofing plant—safety, production, maintenance, quality, logistics, and budget. Looking for 10+ years in operations/production management, strong Lean/continuous improvement skills, and the ability to set vision and drive plant performance.

Employer: SANY America

Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Temporary / Contract

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact pay not listed)

Join a global construction equipment manufacturer in roles like PDI Technician, Packer, Assembler, or Bay Washer. Good fit if you’re reliable, safety-focused, and want hands-on warehouse/assembly experience with a fast-growing company.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.