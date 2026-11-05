🏥 Peachtree City Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Peachtree City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from human medicine to pet care. Here are several solid roles hiring now, all based in or serving Peachtree City, GA.

Employer: Compass Revenue Solutions

Compass Revenue Solutions Location: Remote , supporting Peachtree City, GA

, supporting Peachtree City, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads verification of benefits, provider onboarding, credentialing, and payer contracting for a behavioral health revenue cycle team. Good fit if you have 5+ years in healthcare revenue cycle and enjoy building processes, managing people, and working directly with payers.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Location: Peachtree City, GA

Peachtree City, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an outpatient setting doing evaluations, treatments, and patient education within an interdisciplinary team. Emory offers day‑one health benefits, student loan help, and strong mentorship, ideal if you’re a licensed PT in Georgia looking for growth and stability.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Peachtree City, GA

Peachtree City, GA Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Small‑animal role with the backing of a large veterinary network, plus 401(k) with match, full health benefits, CE allowance, and mentorship. Great if you want clinical autonomy in a local practice with strong support and room to grow.

Employer: Animal Medical Clinic / Thrive Pet Healthcare

Location: Peachtree City, GA 30269

Peachtree City, GA 30269 Type: Full-time (38–40 hrs/week; weekend rotation)

Salary: From $17–$19/hour, based on experience

Hands‑on tech role in a busy general practice doing lab work, dental cleanings, IV catheters, and surgery support. Comes with 401(k) + match, pet care discounts, CE through ThriveU, mental health resources, and parental/pet leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.