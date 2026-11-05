🍽️ Peachtree City Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Peachtree City’s hospitality scene is busy right now—golf clubs, courts, and quick-service spots are all hiring. If you like working with people and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Invited Clubs Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help golfers have a smooth day on the course—load bags, prep carts, keep the range tidy, and share course info with members and guests. This is an active, mostly outdoor role with a big focus on friendly service and teamwork.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise-owned restaurant)

Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew, run shifts, and keep things moving fast and friendly. This role is good if you want management experience, with potential perks like paid time off, education help, and benefits through the franchise employer.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Location: Peachtree City, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach clinics and private lessons, run leagues and events, and be the go-to pickleball pro at a private club. Great fit if you already coach or play at a competitive level and enjoy building a fun, active community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.