Peabody’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level warehouse work to leadership in operations. If you like fast-paced, hands-on jobs, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMETEK

AMETEK Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $45,000–$55,000/year

Move materials around a high-tech manufacturing plant that supports photonics, semiconductors, and life sciences. You’ll handle shipping/receiving, data entry, and forklift work while backing up the warehouse team and joining continuous improvement projects.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Part-time nights (Sun–Thu, 8:30pm–12:30am)

Pay: $25.00–$25.70/hour (includes shift differential)

(includes shift differential) Benefits: 401(k) contributions, PTO, early wage access (myFlexPay)

Application window: Anticipated close 11/6/2026

Great fit if you want steady night hours and are okay lifting up to 50 lbs and working at height. You’ll pick, pack, and ship medical products that go straight to patient care, with full training provided even if you’re new to warehouse work.

Employer: Expeditors

Expeditors Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Full-time, night role

Pay: $50,000–$60,000/year

Benefits: Paid vacation/holiday/sick time, medical, life insurance, employee stock purchase plan, training & growth programs

Night-side role in international air freight, focused on export documents, data entry, and keeping shipments moving on time. Good for someone with export/logistics experience who wants strong training, clear growth paths, and a global company name on their resume.

Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk Warehousing and Distribution USA LLC)

(Maersk Warehousing and Distribution USA LLC) Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Full-time, management

Pay: $85,000–$95,000/year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, EAP, PTO, flexible schedules (when possible)

Lead day-to-day warehousing and landside transport operations for a major global logistics brand. This is a people-leadership role where you’ll set direction, manage teams, and help shape end-to-end distribution for big customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby, and roles in this field open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.