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🏥 Peabody MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings with Strong Pay
Peabody’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from schools to senior care to specialty dental. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few roles here worth a closer look.
Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – Brudnick Center for Living
- Employer: Chelsea Jewish Lifecare – Jeffrey & Susan Brudnick Center for Living
- Location: Peabody, MA
- Type: Full-time (listed as PRN in description – confirm with employer)
- Pay: $30.00 – $39.00/hour, based on experience
Hands-on PTA role in a respected long-term care/rehab setting. You’ll help residents with strength, mobility, balance, and daily function, working closely with a PT and an interdisciplinary team. Benefits for eligible roles include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and a supportive, mission-driven workplace.
Endodontist
- Employer: Endodontic Practice Partners
- Location: Peabody, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Highly competitive compensation package (details not listed; includes significant earning potential)
Specialist role for a DDS/DMD with an endodontics certificate and eligibility for MA licensure. You’ll provide advanced endodontic care, use modern tech (CBCT, etc.), and work with strong referral relationships. Package may include guaranteed income or percentage of collections, sign-on bonus, relocation help, full benefits, 401(k) match, malpractice coverage, CE allowance, PTO, and potential equity.
Occupational Therapist – K–5 Schools
- Employer: Not listed (school-based role in Peabody Public Schools area)
- Location: Peabody, MA 01960
- Type: Full-time, Contract (in person)
- Schedule: 8:40 AM – 2:50 PM daily, immediate start through February 29
- Caseload: K–5, 65 students across 2 schools
- Pay: $35.00 – $40.00/hour, 35–40 hours/week
School-based OT position with a manageable daytime schedule and a clear end date, ideal if you like working with kids or want a shorter-term contract. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, and a referral program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—roles like this often lead to more openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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