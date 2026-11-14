Peabody’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from schools to senior care to specialty dental. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few roles here worth a closer look.

Employer: Chelsea Jewish Lifecare – Jeffrey & Susan Brudnick Center for Living

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare – Jeffrey & Susan Brudnick Center for Living Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Full-time (listed as PRN in description – confirm with employer)

Pay: $30.00 – $39.00/hour, based on experience

Hands-on PTA role in a respected long-term care/rehab setting. You’ll help residents with strength, mobility, balance, and daily function, working closely with a PT and an interdisciplinary team. Benefits for eligible roles include medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and a supportive, mission-driven workplace.

Employer: Endodontic Practice Partners

Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Highly competitive compensation package (details not listed; includes significant earning potential)

Specialist role for a DDS/DMD with an endodontics certificate and eligibility for MA licensure. You’ll provide advanced endodontic care, use modern tech (CBCT, etc.), and work with strong referral relationships. Package may include guaranteed income or percentage of collections, sign-on bonus, relocation help, full benefits, 401(k) match, malpractice coverage, CE allowance, PTO, and potential equity.

Employer: Not listed (school-based role in Peabody Public Schools area)

Not listed (school-based role in Peabody Public Schools area) Location: Peabody, MA 01960

Type: Full-time, Contract (in person)

(in person) Schedule: 8:40 AM – 2:50 PM daily , immediate start through February 29

, immediate start through Caseload: K–5, 65 students across 2 schools

Pay: $35.00 – $40.00/hour, 35–40 hours/week

School-based OT position with a manageable daytime schedule and a clear end date, ideal if you like working with kids or want a shorter-term contract. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, flexible schedule, and a referral program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—roles like this often lead to more openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.