🚧 Road Paving on First Avenue & Lynnfield Street

Paving work is planned for First Avenue and Lynnfield Street in Peabody on Monday, 11/16 and Tuesday, 11/17, weather permitting.

On both days, all vehicles must be removed from these streets by 7:00 AM. If you usually park on First Avenue or Lynnfield Street, you will need to park on nearby side streets or another location those mornings.

While crews are working, detour signs will be posted, and traffic delays are expected. If you drive through this area, plan extra time and follow the posted detours.

Peabody Police will be on site to help manage traffic and keep the work zone safe. Drivers should obey officers’ directions and use caution near workers and equipment.

Residents and other drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible on 11/16 and 11/17 to avoid delays and reduce congestion around the paving work.

In short: move your car off First Avenue and Lynnfield Street before 7:00 AM both days, watch for detours, and try to drive another way if you can while the paving is underway.