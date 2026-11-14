Peabody has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from big‑rig CDL work to local delivery. Good options here whether you want full‑time hours or a lighter part‑time schedule.

Employer: QXO

QXO Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive and deliver building materials to job sites, with a mix of driving and hands‑on loading/unloading. You’ll need a valid Class A or B CDL, 12+ months commercial experience, and be ready for physical work and all‑weather conditions. Comes with 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, parental leave, paid training, and more.

Employer: Winwars LLC / 28Freight

Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $30.00 per hour, 40–60 hrs/week, overtime after 8 hrs/day

Drive a 26 ft straight truck with liftgate, hauling frozen, refrigerated, and dry freight on staggered shifts between 5:00am–7:00pm, including some weekends. Requires 3+ years route driving, ability to lift 50 lbs, DOT medical card, TSA background check, and drug screen. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, FSA, PTO, paid holidays.

Employer: Omnicare (supported by CVS Health)

Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hrs/week)

Pay range: $16.00 – $28.84 per hour

Application window: Expected to close 11/30/2026

Use a company vehicle to deliver prescriptions to long‑term care facilities and patient homes on set routes. Needs a valid driver’s license, local area knowledge, HS diploma/GED, and night/weekend flexibility; no pro driving experience required. Includes competitive pay, benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start, paid training, tuition help, and employee discounts; COVID‑19 vaccination is required for this role.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.