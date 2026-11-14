Peabody’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around Northshore Mall. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nouria

Nouria Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hr

Why it’s appealing: Steady convenience-store work with lots of customer interaction and clear duties. Eligible team members can access medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, life insurance, disability, tuition assistance, and more.

(Duplicate Nouria listing on Indeed not repeated here.)

Employer: Ardene

Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Fun, fashion-focused store with flexible schedules, employee discount, birthday paid off, wellness initiatives, contests, and room to grow. Great if you want short-term hours and like styling and helping shoppers.

Employer: ALDO Group

Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,000–$55,000/year

Why it’s appealing: Lead a store, coach a team, and drive sales with a well-known brand. Comes with 401(k) + match, health & dental insurance, paid time off, retirement plan, employee discount, flexible schedule.

Employer: SEPHORA

Location: Northshore Mall, Peabody, MA

Type: Flex, Seasonal (0–14 hrs/week, non‑guaranteed)

Pay: $19.80–$22.90/hr (depends on location)

(depends on location) Why it’s appealing: Work in a fast-paced beauty store helping with client service, stocking, online orders, and visual displays. Inclusive culture and access to health and wellbeing benefits if eligible.

If something looks good, apply soon and tailor your resume to match the skills each posting lists.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.