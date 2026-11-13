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🏥 Peabody, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Growth Paths
Healthcare hiring around Peabody is steady right now, with lots of options if you like direct patient care. Here are several roles where you can grow your skills and stay local.
Ophthalmic Assistant – Optum / Atrius Health
- Employer: Optum (Atrius Health)
- Location: Peabody, MA (may travel between sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$36.00/hour
Hands-on eye care role doing vision tests, imaging, and supporting minor procedures in a busy specialty clinic. Great fit if you like tech, detailed work, and want support to earn your COA certification while working.
(40 Hours Guaranteed) Traveling Certified Caregiver – HHA/CNA
- Employer: Senior Helpers – Southcoast
- Location: Based in Peabody, MA, traveling to Salem, Lynn, Beverly
- Type: Part-time, but 40 hours/week guaranteed
- Pay: From $19.50/hour
Home care role for certified HHA or CNA who can drive to short-hour cases during the day. You get guaranteed hours, mileage reimbursement, flexible shifts, and benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k) with match.
Limited X-ray Machine Operator (LXMO) – Urgent Care
- Employer: ConvenientMD
- Location: Peabody, MA (plus nearby clinics within ~1 hour)
- Type: Full-time, three 12-hour shifts/week
- Pay: Not listed
Paid apprenticeship for experienced Medical Assistants to train as Limited X-ray Operators. You’ll split time between MA duties and X-ray, get structured training, strong benefits, and must stay one year after certification.
Medical Assistant Apprentice Program – North Shore Primary Care
- Employer: Mass General Brigham
- Location: Peabody, MA (with placements in Peabody/Saugus/Marblehead)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, onsite
- Pay Range: $20.00–$23.20/hour
Entry-level work-and-learn program for people new to healthcare. You’ll get classroom teaching plus supervised clinic time, then aim to move into a regular Medical Assistant role with strong benefits and tuition support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and healthcare experience stacks up fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.