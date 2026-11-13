Healthcare hiring around Peabody is steady right now, with lots of options if you like direct patient care. Here are several roles where you can grow your skills and stay local.

Employer: Optum (Atrius Health)

Optum (Atrius Health) Location: Peabody, MA (may travel between sites)

(may travel between sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$36.00/hour

Hands-on eye care role doing vision tests, imaging, and supporting minor procedures in a busy specialty clinic. Great fit if you like tech, detailed work, and want support to earn your COA certification while working.

Employer: Senior Helpers – Southcoast

Location: Based in Peabody, MA , traveling to Salem, Lynn, Beverly

Based in , traveling to Salem, Lynn, Beverly Type: Part-time , but 40 hours/week guaranteed

, but Pay: From $19.50/hour

Home care role for certified HHA or CNA who can drive to short-hour cases during the day. You get guaranteed hours, mileage reimbursement, flexible shifts, and benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k) with match.

Employer: ConvenientMD

Location: Peabody, MA (plus nearby clinics within ~1 hour)

(plus nearby clinics within ~1 hour) Type: Full-time , three 12-hour shifts/week

, three 12-hour shifts/week Pay: Not listed

Paid apprenticeship for experienced Medical Assistants to train as Limited X-ray Operators. You’ll split time between MA duties and X-ray, get structured training, strong benefits, and must stay one year after certification.

Employer: Mass General Brigham

Location: Peabody, MA (with placements in Peabody/Saugus/Marblehead)

(with placements in Peabody/Saugus/Marblehead) Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, onsite

Pay Range: $20.00–$23.20/hour

Entry-level work-and-learn program for people new to healthcare. You’ll get classroom teaching plus supervised clinic time, then aim to move into a regular Medical Assistant role with strong benefits and tuition support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and healthcare experience stacks up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.