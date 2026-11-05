🏥 Peabody, MA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple SLP & Pharmacy Roles

Peabody’s health scene is busy right now—great mix of hospital, community health, and retail pharmacy roles. If you’re in healthcare and live on the North Shore, these are all within easy reach.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Children’s Hospital Location: Peabody & Lexington, MA (outpatient, part remote/hybrid)

(outpatient, part remote/hybrid) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $83,241.60 – $133,192.80/year

Work with toddlers through young adults on a wide range of pediatric communication disorders in a top-ranked children’s hospital program. You’ll do in-depth evaluations, create individualized treatment plans, collaborate with a large clinical team, and have strong support for continuing education. Master’s in SLP, MA license, and ASHA CCC required (strong CFs considered). Cover letter requested.

Employer: Lynn Community Health Center

Location: Peabody, MA (PACE Pharmacy in PPH)

(PACE Pharmacy in PPH) Type: Temporary full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support pharmacists in a PACE (elder-care) setting, focusing on accurate medication prep, refills, inventory, and patient calls. Great fit if you’re a MA-registered Pharmacy Technician with prior retail or institutional experience and like a steady, team-based environment.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $17.00 – $27.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/04/2027

Join the front line of a busy retail pharmacy, helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at the counter, drive-thru, and phone. Good option if you want flexible hours, solid training, and access to dental, vision, discounts, and wellness benefits even as a part-timer (based on eligibility).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Peabody, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $17.00 – $27.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/04/2027

Full-time tech role in a fast-paced CVS pharmacy, with a structured training program and room to grow your clinical and insurance knowledge. You’ll rotate through all workstations, help keep prescriptions accurate and on time, and qualify for a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs, based on eligibility).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your resume in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.