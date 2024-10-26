PC Gamer
Weird aesthetics abound in point-and-click comsic gothic Blood on the Thames
By Jonathan Bolding,2 days ago
Related SearchGothic gamesVideo gameSherlock HolmesThamesCthulhuLondon
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This visual novel about hunting supernatural oddities in urban environments will definitely be one for the Persona crowd
PC Gamer1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
As if the $50 Red Dead Redemption PC port wasn't enough of an insult, you can get Red Dead Redemption 2 for less than that on Steam right now
PC Gamer4 hours ago
I know what these weird ocean-bound liminal spaces in Google Street View actually are and they're still giving me the creeps
PC Gamer7 hours ago
PC Gamer4 days ago
Ayaneo is desperate for you to feel the hype for its upcoming handheld, declaring 'The future has arrived'
PC Gamer4 days ago
The HD Post12 days ago
'It is an affront to God': Fans react with horror and delight as Monster Hunter Wilds unveils its nastiest freak yet
PC Gamer4 days ago
PC Gamer9 hours ago
PC Gamer1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
PC Gamer4 days ago
Star Wars Outlaws gets a patch that makes it more save-happy, less punishing in stealth, and stops NPCs causing 10-car speeder pileups
PC Gamer4 days ago
Balatro adds new card backs from Stardew Valley, Cyberpunk 2077, Slay the Spire, and Binding of Isaac, and they're all free
PC Gamer4 days ago
You're not going to see 'Peter Griffin or anime characters coming to Hunt,' says Crytek in response to fears that its Scream crossover means it's Fortnite now
PC Gamer3 days ago
Valve giveth, and Valve taketh away: Team Fortress 2's BLU Scout is once again wearing the 'wrong' pants after a 17 years-in-the-making fix was reversed a day later
PC Gamer2 days ago
Dianna Carney14 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
Gear up to explore some sky whales, build a few towns when survival crafter Towers of Aghasba releases next month
PC Gamer2 days ago
Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
'It even breaks my heart a bit': Denuvo pushes back on its haters, says Steam forums are a 'very toxic, very hostile environment'
PC Gamer5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is effectively banned in Kuwait, so Activision is issuing refunds for pre-orders: 'We remain hopeful that local authorities will reconsider'
PC Gamer3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
PC Gamer3 days ago
Dianna Carney2 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0