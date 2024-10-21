Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PC Gamer

    Blade Runner 2049 producers sue Elon Musk, Tesla, and Warner over AI-generated image used in Cybercab promotional event

    By Andy Chalk,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPxvZ_0wGMqNQs00

    Blade Runner 2049 production company Alcon Entertainment is suing Tesla, Elon Musk, and Warner Bros. Discovery over their alleged use of AI-generated imagery based on the film in a promotional event for Tesla's new Cybercab. The suit, available via Variety , claims the defendants opted for the AI image after Alcon "refused all permissions and adamantly objected to Defendants suggesting any affiliation between BR2049 and Tesla, Musk or any Musk-owned company."

    Tesla's We, Robot event faced some earlier backlash over the presence of Tesla robots, which were implied to be AI-driven and autonomous but were more likely being controlled by human operators . But this is much more serious: The lawsuit claims Tesla asked for permission to use a still image from Blade Runner 2049 for the event, and when Alcon refused it simply fed images from the film into an AI image generator, along with instructions to make "a lightly stylized fake screen still from BR2049."

    That image was then used early in the Cybercab presentation, and lest anyone not make the connection Musk specifically referenced the film in his opening remarks. "I love Blade Runner, but I don't know if we want that future," he said. "I think we want that duster he's wearing, but not the bleak apocalypse."

    "Musk tried awkwardly to explain why he was showing the audience a picture of BR2049 when he was supposed to be talking about his new product," the lawsuit states.

    "He really had no credible reason. Musk ostensibly invited the global audience to think about the Cybercab’s possibilities in juxtaposition to BR2049’s fictional future. But it all exuded an odor of thinly contrived excuse to link Tesla’s Cybercab to strong Hollywood brands at a time when Tesla and Musk are on the outs with Hollywood. Which of course is exactly what it was."

    The lawsuit also notes that Blade Runner 2049 is the only Hollywood movie to be used in the Cybercab promotion even though Warner also holds the rights to all the Mad Max films. Any one of those would have been better choices if the actual point was to illustrate a really shitty future we'd all rather avoid, the suit states—reasonably, I think. But that was not the point at all: The suit's allegation is that the whole point was to make the event "more attractive to the global audience and to misappropriate BR2049’s brand to help sell Teslas."

    Making matters worse for Alcon is Musk's "massively amplified, highly politicized, capricious and arbitrary behavior, which sometimes veers into hate speech." Alcon states in the lawsuit that it specifically did not want to be affiliated with Musk or his companies because of his behavior, which is why it not only refused to grant the use of Blade Runner 2049 material in the first place but "also expressly and clearly objected to any express or implied BR2049 affiliation with the event."

    But now it's caught up in it regardless, across thousands of re-posts and millions of views. "The false affiliation between BR2049 and Tesla is irreparably entangled in the global media tapestry, all as Defendants knew would inevitably happen," the suit states.

    This is the Blade Runner 2049 Tesla allegedly wanted to use in its We, Robot presentation:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wb7Xj_0wGMqNQs00

    (Image credit: Alcon Entertainment (submitted as Exhibit A in Alcon Entertainment v. Telsa Inc, Elon Musk, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc)

    This is what ultimately appeared in the presentation.

    (Image credit: Tesla (submitted as Exhibit C in Alcon Entertainment v. Telsa Inc, Elon Musk, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc))

    All told, the use of the image represents "massive economic theft," the suit claims, not only because of the fees lost on this "unauthorized association" but also because it "muddied the waters" for potential real brand partnerships based on the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 spinoff television series .

    The lawsuit asks for all copies of materials using the image as well as other "related record and documents" to be impounded by the court, and that an injunction against further use be issued. Alcon is also after damages and disgorgement of profits, legal fees, and "such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper."

    This isn't the first time in recent memory that one of Musk's companies has been sued for doing whatever the hell it wants without regard for consequences. In September, Cards Against Humanity filed a lawsuit against SpaceX for trespassing on land it owned and destroying it "with gravel, tractors, and space garbage." In that case, not unlike this one, SpaceX allegedly made a "lowball offer" for permission to use the land and when CAH refused, it went ahead and used it anyway.

    I've reached out to Tesla for comment and will update if I receive a reply.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Elon Musk's X changes its terms of service to steer user lawsuits towards a Texas court instead of California. Which is fine. Just happens to be a completely different Texas court district to where X is actually headquartered
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Amazon's Secret Level confirms its previously-leaked cast—which includes former governor of California and killer android Arnold Schwarzenegger
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Jaden Smith Gets Trashed After Bizarre Interview Saying He's 'Sad': 'We Enable These Rich Kids'
    musictimes.com1 day ago
    PlayStation loses fight in EU courts to stop sale of 'parasite' mods because, among other reasons, a book author can't stop 'the reader from skipping to the end'
    PC Gamer4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    This toilet attachment uses AI and a team of physicians to photograph, analyse, and report the full scoop on your poop
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    'We will not pay for our bosses mistakes' — French union denounces Don't Nod's plan that could impact up to 69 workers
    PC Gamer4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Multiplayer focus aside, the Steam Next Fest demo charts reveal the weird unpredictability of PC gaming
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, October 22
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Denuvo opens its own Discord server to rehabilitate its image, has to shut it down 2 days later after players flood in to bully it
    PC Gamer4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Metaphor: ReFantazio's director does the smart thing, avoids reading comments as much as possible: 'Constantly looking at reactions isn’t good for your mental health'
    PC Gamer4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy