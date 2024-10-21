Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PC Gamer

    Silent Hill 2 remake patch improves performance but sadly stops James teleporting through peepholes and falling into the void

    By Joshua Wolens,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SbcI_0wG63vEt00

    What's your favourite part of Silent Hill 2? Mine has to be James Sunderland's various superpowers: Teleportation, phasing through walls, psychosexual yearning, all the abilities he got after he was bitten by a radioactive widower. They're what make him such a potent horror game protagonist but, alas, apparently the first two of them are bugs, and they've just been yoinked out of the game in the Silent Hill 2 remake's most recent patch .

    Patch 1.04 hit today, and it contains all sorts of things to, hopefully, improve Silent Hill 2's performance issues and rectify a few bugs. I'll paste the whole list below—which, just for the record, I want to say is actually more of a chore than it sounds on our website, so please pore over every word like it's a sacred text—but let's zoom in on the particular fixes that have caught my eye.

    First up is that James can no longer jaunt through peepholes like a low-budget Gully Foyle. Pre-1.04, SH2 had a bug that would teleport James through the peephole in Brookhaven Hospital when he looked through the wrong side. Now he can peep all he wants.

    Also, he'll no longer get stuck on the window frame of Neely's Bar or fall plumb through the Earth when approaching Laura around the hospital. If your only exposure to Silent Hill 2 was these patch notes you'd be forgiven for thinking James Sunderland was some kind of absent-minded wizard.

    In slightly meatier news, Bloober says it's also fixed some of the visual glitches that were happening for people using Nvidia DLSS. People using Nvidia's frame-generating tech have reported little issues like blowing leaves leaving trails in the air and other minor visual glitches, so with any luck Bloober has managed to stomp those out.

    Also, more relevant for me, the studio says the game now runs better on Steam Deck. I actually loaded the game up on my Deck ahead of a trip a couple of weeks ago, and was disappointed to find it was practically unplayable. If the game now actually runs on my portable powerhouse, I'll be a happy camper.

    We had a pretty good time with the Silent Hill 2 remake around here, with Kerry Brunskill scoring it 78% in our Silent Hill 2 review and remarking that "when it's good it's excellent." It's gotten a positive response from elsewhere too, with even die-hard Bloober sceptics admitting the studio managed to pull it off.

    Here are those patch notes in full.

    Silent Hill 2 Patch 1.04 notes

    Technical

    • Reduced visual glitches when using the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS.
    • Added an option to enable DLSS frame generation in the menu when using DLSS for supersampling.
    • NVIDIA Reflex is now active when DLSS frame generation is enabled.
    • Added support for AMD FSR 3.1.1.
    • Added an option to enable AMD Fluid Motion Frames in the menu when using FSR 3.1 for supersampling.
    • Updated Intel Nanites to support upcoming driver updates.
    • Improved performance and optimization for Steam Deck.
    • Fixed stuttering issues related to sky map generation.
    • Added an option to enable/disable HZB culling to fix stuttering on some AMD/Intel GPUs.
    • All graphic settings should be saved locally.

    Gameplay

    • Fixed an issue with translation for UI “High” preset not being translated and displayed correctly
    • Fixed an issue with Wooden Plank appearing during James’ death animation
    • Fixed streaming issue where staring at the walls inside the Grand Market caused problems with loading all of the environment around James
    • Fixed an issue where interacting with the wrong side of the peephole in Brookhaven Hospital teleported James to the other side
    • Fixed an issue where breaking windows near Neely’s Bar got James stuck in the window frame
    • Fixed an issue that allowed James to access the inaccessible balcony in Blue Creek Apartments
    • Fixed an issue with Abstract Daddy’s behavior during boss fight where the enemy was not hitting James properly
    • Fixed multiple issues with Abstract Daddy’s 3rd TV – it should now have the correct audio, and the wall won’t interfere with its position
    • Fixed an issue with a question mark from the Conference Room not disappearing after obtaining Cinderella figurine in Lakeview Hotel
    • Fixed an issue with collision detection with the Dayroom walls in Brookhaven Hospital
    • Fixed an issue where James was falling under the map when approaching Laura entering Brookhaven Hospital from the bushes on the left
    • Removed debug numbers displayed behind wallpapers in Blue Creek Apartments' Clock Room
    • Resolved an issue with James not being able to leave the 3F corridor in the Lakeview Hotel
    • Fixed an issue with the lightbulb on the 3rd floor of Blue Creek Apartments constantly switching on and being impervious to destruction
    • Resolved an issue with the small coffee table blocking James in the corner of the room located in Woodside Apartments
    • Fixed an issue where after completing the Disgust Path in Labyrinth, the player was forced to do it all over again
    • Fixed an issue with Spider Mannequins getting stuck when attacking James while he is going through squeeze traversal
    • Fixed an issue with James getting stuck in the window frame while attacking Lying Figures located outside of the window
    • Added more natural movement for James when switching weapons while aiming
    • Fixed an issue with triggering Spider Mannequin event on Fear Path in the Labyrinth multiple times
    • Improved the ability to pick up items during the final boss fight
    • Fixed an issue with picture frames overlapping in the Moth Room
    • Improved the deformation of Nurses’ skirts
    • Fixed an issue occurring when displaying the information about unlocking NewGame+ which didn’t appear in the player’s chosen language
    • Fixed visible unloading of the door of an abandoned garage in the west side of South Vale
    • Fixed question mark on the map during Chute Puzzle in Woodside Apartments
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Galaxy-brained NPCs thinking too much were the source of Dragon Dogma 2's performance woes in towns, say devs
    PC Gamer5 days ago
    Silent Hill 2's development was rough on Bloober Team because of online 'hate', but now that it's proved itself it wants to 'show what we can do on our own' with Cronos: The New Dawn
    PC Gamer2 days ago
    PSA: Silent Hill 2 remake has a soft lock glitch at the end of Brookhaven Hospital
    PC Gamer3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    The creator of Dusk and Iron Lung is making a gruesome but surprisingly funny horror game about beating killer cultists with lead pipes and 2x4s
    PC Gamer4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    How to clear every Varmareno Coliseum ranked battle in Metaphor: ReFantazio
    PC Gamer3 days ago
    I played the banned Skyrim mod that turns it into World War 2 and, no kidding, it's honestly kind of incredible
    PC Gamer5 hours ago
    Asmongold's self-improvement kick sees him clean biohazard kitchen, evict a wolf spider, then declare himself an 'expert' on racism
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Victoria 3 is marking its 2nd birthday with DLC, 'a new discrimination system' and famine, and isn't that nice?
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    '90s action horror game Undeadline is the quintessential Halloween shmup: Brains, beauty, blood, and a nice thick slice of cheese
    PC Gamer2 days ago
    Spooky survival game Angst knows just I want: Survival mechanics that get out the way of my quest to steal a sad orb from the guy in the basement
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Players are loving Subnautica 2's first terrifying trailer thanks to a crustacean cameo: 'More big ol crabs hype'
    PC Gamer5 days ago
    How to defeat the Homo Margo boss fight on Virga Island in Metaphor: ReFantazio
    PC Gamer4 days ago
    Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, October 20
    PC Gamer3 days ago
    Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop is a delightfully tactile spaceship repair sim that reminds me how terrible I am at reading instruction manuals
    PC Gamer5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Here's an adorable, cozy little multiplayer chatroom fishing game
    PC Gamer3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    This toilet attachment uses AI and a team of physicians to photograph, analyse, and report the full scoop on your poop
    PC Gamer2 days ago
    'We apologize for not meeting the community's expectations:' Tekken 8 makes a rare acknowledgement of fan backlash after failing to include a $5 stage in its season pass
    PC Gamer5 days ago
    Fallout: London's latest patch makes more than 1,000 fixes and changes: 'The mod should be as solid as a rock'
    PC Gamer5 days ago
    Cast your eyes upon this deeply cursed setup: Windows 95 on a hacked Nintendo 3DS
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    You can now turn your Raspberry Pi 5 into a proper retro gaming PC with official hardware as the manufacturer just released its own PCIe 3.0 SSDs
    PC Gamer5 hours ago
    Life sim Inzoi is still set to release in early access this year, Krafton confirms
    PC Gamer1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy