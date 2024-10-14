Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PC Gamer

    Nvidia might be considering using sockets for its next AI mega GPUs but that's not going to happen with its GeForce graphics cards

    By Nick Evanson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Brk9u_0w67iXrn00

    Desktop PCs, workstations, and servers share many common aspects, one of which is the CPU is nearly always mounted in a mechanical socket. However, when it comes to big AI servers, especially those using Nvidia chips, there isn't a socket in sight, making upgrades or repairs more complicated. According to one report, though, Nvidia could well change its mind on that.

    The report in question comes from Trendforce (via Chiphell ) which claims that for its next series of Blackwell AI chips, the B300 lineup, Nvidia will switch from using directly mounted processors to a socketed design. Although the former provides the best possible performance, it does make maintenance and general servicing a pain in the neck.

    Trendforce also points out that the change would benefit the manufacturers who build Nvidia AI hardware, as it would reduce the amount of surface-mounting machinery required or at the very least, reduce the amount of time spent using the equipment that's already used to make Nvidia's systems.

    AMD already uses a socket for its Instinct MI300A monster chips , specifically an SH5 socket, which looks suspiciously like its SP5 socket for EPYC server CPUs. Intel, on the other hand, follows Nvidia's line of thinking with its Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, but since there aren't a huge number of companies using that processor, there's no pressure on Intel to make it socketed.

    Of course, none of this really means anything to the general consumer, and the one thing you can be certain about is that you're not going to see a socketed GPU any time soon, if ever. One reason for this is that AMD and Nvidia's mega AI accelerators have RAM on the same package as the processing chiplets, so there's no need to worry about replacing the memory when one needs to swap out the accelerator.

    Discrete graphics cards have RAM soldered to the circuit board and although there have been consumer GPUs with on-package VRAM in the past (e.g. the Radeon VII ), the cost of such systems compared to the use of high-speed GDDR6 makes it uneconomical to do this at scale these days.

    You might then wonder why not have the GPU and VRAM both socketed, just as with the CPU and system memory in your desktop PC. Apart from reducing the overall performance of the graphics card's memory system, it would increase the cost of manufacturing the card.

    Your next machine

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POptO_0w67iXrn00

    (Image credit: Future)

    Best gaming PC : The top pre-built machines.
    Best gaming laptop : Great devices for mobile gaming.

    Given how expensive they are these days, I'm not sure anyone would want to absorb that additional cost just to have the option to upgrade the GPU and RAM while keeping the same circuit board. Memory slots in motherboards follow an agreed standard, too, and CPUs are designed around that standard.

    Nothing like this exists for GPUs and I can't see AMD, Intel, and Nvidia ever agreeing on a VRAM socket design. It would also make GPUs unnecessarily complicated, too.

    If you look at every AM4 Ryzen processor , they all have a dual channel 128-bit wide memory controller in them, whereas Nvidia's current RTX 40-series of GPUs range from 96-bits through to 384-bits. Accommodating all that in a socket system is just too complex and thus too expensive.

    Perhaps one day, in the dim and distant future, we'll get discrete GPUs in a socket but for now, it's only the humble CPU and cash-cow AI chips that are.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080
    PC Gamer20 hours ago
    The first 3D V-Cache Zen 5 chip could arrive just in time to spoil Intel's Arrow Lake party but whenever it does appear, you can be sure it won't be cheap
    PC Gamer23 hours ago
    The world's smallest 'ruler' can measure down to a mere 0.1 nm—the width of a single atom or as small as TSMC and Intel would like their transistors to be
    PC Gamer21 hours ago
    Garry from Garry's mod finally gets the ultra-rare achievement for playing with Garry
    PC Gamer18 hours ago
    Leaker suggests the RTX 5090 won't have a 'significant price increase' and even with AMD down for the count here's how we think the RTX 50-series will line up
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    The 8 most heartbreaking cuts from this year's PC Gamer Top 100
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    A Destiny 2 mobile game has been announced, but it sounds like Bungie's involvement is minimal
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director heaves a big sigh as scalpers predictably ruin it for everyone: 'All you’re doing is making someone sad'
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    This homebrew plugin that lets you install GOG and Epic games on your Steam Deck is getting a standalone Steam release
    PC Gamer4 days ago
    14 years after it first released, the original Red Dead Redemption's long-absent PC port costs a 'commercially accurate' $50
    PC Gamer3 days ago
    Don't be fooled by New World's rebranding—Aeternum is not a new game or spiritual successor, it's just an update
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Frostpunk 2 player manages to cram 1 million citizens into their city and only suffers half a dozen game crashes, 'I wouldn't fully call it stable!'
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Nvidia Blackwell: What we expect and what we want to see from Nvidia's next-gen GeForce GPUs
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    As Microsoft rolls out its Windows 11 24H2 update, owners of certain Western Digital SSDs have been greeted with constant Blue Screens of Death
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Will GTA 6 keep its 2025 release date? 20 years of Rockstar delays say probably not
    PC Gamer4 days ago
    Skyrim's lead designer admits Bethesda games lack 'polish,' but at some point you have to release a game even if you have a list of 700 known bugs
    PC Gamer21 hours ago
    Excess stock and poor SSD sales look set to pull flash memory prices down by up to 10%
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Ward Christensen, co-inventor of the BBS and internet pioneer, has died
    PC Gamer14 hours ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Legendary game designer Jordan Weisman's next project is an open world deck-building pirate romance tactical RPG
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    RPGs are king, and 6 other things the PC Gamer Top 100 tells us about the state of PC gaming
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    This murder mystery farm sim will let you accidentally romance the killer, but I might just do it on purpose
    PC Gamer4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    This computer built inside Minecraft has 1,107,419 blocks, over 15 million views on TikTok, and all started 'for the fun of it'
    PC Gamer2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy