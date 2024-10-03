Open in App
    PC Gamer

    Not all Space Marines are created equal: Space Marine 2 dev asks players to be nice on the off chance you come across Henry Cavill

    By Elie Gould,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsztX_0vswyZ6900

    The September community update for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 included all the usual trappings like bug patches and announcements for upcoming content, but one part caught me a little off guard: one of the devs pleading for the community to be a little nicer just in case you run into Henry Cavill.

    "It has been reported that some players were displaying hurtful behaviours or comments in-game," the community update reads . "We do not tolerate that and will take action to prevent it.

    "First and foremost, we kindly ask you to remain respectful, mature, and mannerly with your fellow Space Marines. You can never know how old the other players may be, how their day is going, how sensitive they may be… overall, you never know who your brothers and sisters are. It could even be… you don't want to insult Henry Cavill, brother, no you don't."

    It was only a matter of time before we found out that Henry Cavill was playing Space Marine 2 , but players were still excited to see Cavill confirm his love for the recent Warhammer 40K game on his Instagram last week: "Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding. It has real potential to be absolutely awesome!"

    Players should just be nice to each other for the obvious reason: No one wants to get banned (it's also the decent thing to do). But waving Henry Cavill in front of fans feels like the equivalent of your parent threatening to tell your favourite power ranger that you hadn't eaten your veggies back when you were six.

    But honestly, that worked for me back when I was six, and apparently, it still works now. I'd be pretty horrified if I were shit-talking a player only for them to reveal that they're actually Henry Cavill—that would be a serious jumpscare. So maybe we should all just act like every player we come across is Henry Cavill and just be nice to everyone, no matter how many dumb decisions they make.

