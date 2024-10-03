Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PC Gamer

    Bethesda honcho says Starfield is 'the best game we've ever made' in massive bout of amnesia

    By Joshua Wolens,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeP7U_0vswxnTE00

    At time of writing, Starfield's Steam review score is at an unenviable, beige "Mixed" rating, with only 59% of its total reviews coming in positive. Its first DLC, Shattered Space , is faring even worse: It's currently sitting at "Mostly Negative," with just 38% positive user reviews.

    But Starfield design director Emil Pagliarulo isn't letting it dissuade him. In a recent chat with GamesRadar , Pagliarulo said that—though Starfield might not be "everyone's cup of tea"—he reckons "it's also, in a lot of ways, the best game we've ever made."

    This is, of course, a slightly wild thing for the studio that made Morrowind (its actual best game) and Skyrim (its most popular game by miles) to say, and I'm not convinced Pagliarulo didn't momentarily forget every game Bethesda made after Wayne Gretzky Hockey in order to come to that conclusion. Still, he does offer some justification for the judgement.

    Per Pagliarulo, Starfield is also the "hardest thing Bethesda has ever done" in many ways. "We pushed ourselves to make something totally different. To just jam into an Xbox the biggest, richest space simulation RPG anyone could imagine." That the studio—by its own assessment, at least—succeeded in doing that makes it one of its most ambitious and best games. "I'm not saying Starfield is better or worse than any other game," says Pagliarulo, "just different in what we offer. It's that weird Bethesda blend of immersion, action, and RPG."

    Which, sure, kinda. On some level, I do salute Bethesda for trying its hand at something outside its usual wheelhouse with Starfield, and I wouldn't want to discourage the studio from trying that again, I just don't think the experiment was ultimately a success in this case.

    Morrowind was a much more narratively ambitious game, Skyrim saw Bethesda distil its rambling open worlds into something that still has people hooked 13 years later. Even Fallout 4, far from the studio's most-loved game, was more successfully experimental with its building mechanics than Starfield was with its countless blank-slate planets. Calling Starfield the best game in your library seems more like a statement of defiance against the backlash than a true assessment of its qualities, regardless of how ambitious it was.

    Anyway, apparently Bethesda hasn't been too dissuaded by the lukewarm reception its space sim got. Pagliarulo says it's now joined Fallout and Elder Scrolls on the podium as one of Bethesda's "big three”.

    "Most importantly, Starfield has its own unique personality, and now sits right next to Fallout and Elder Scrolls," he says. I'm not sure that will be welcome news to fans lusting after a new game in the other two series, but hey, if Emil and Todd are soliciting ideas, I've got a few on how to make the next Starfield less of a damp squib than its predecessor.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Starfield: Shattered Space performance analysis—New DLC, new patch, same old frame rates
    PC Gamer3 days ago
    Starfield's Shattered Space expansion hasn't been a smashing success on Steam: 'Less content than any Skyrim DLC'
    PC Gamer3 days ago
    The Big Catch: Tacklebox is the hardest 3D platformer I've ever played, 8+ hours long, and a free to play 'prologue' to a bigger, better game on the way
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    This bowhunting game created by a Bethesda veteran plays like if you made a whole game out of Skyrim's stealth archer playstyle
    PC Gamer2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    This cursed Skyrim mod flips the entire game horizontally like Mario Kart's mirror mode and it's weirdly very upsetting
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    This ortholinear Mobius strip keeb is twisting my melon, man
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Dygma Defy review
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    The best local chain restaurant in North Carolina
    Town Talks17 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King7 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Blox Fruits codes and how to redeem them
    PC Gamer1 day ago
    Today's Wordle answer for Friday, October 4
    PC Gamer2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Avatar: The Last Airbender may finally get the respect it deserves as Saber Interactive helms a new RPG based on the animated series
    PC Gamer1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy