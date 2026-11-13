In our news wrap Friday, a ship collided with a river cruise boat in New Orleans, causing it to sink in the Mississippi River, some Microsoft users were offline for a second day as the company scrambled to restore its widely used suite of workplace software and the White House is tightening rules on how staffers interact with lobbyists.

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Amna Nawaz: We start the day's other headlines in New Orleans, where a tanker collided with a river cruise boat this afternoon. Eyewitness video shows the larger ship slamming directly into the American Heritage paddle boat, and then another angle captures the ship as it starts tilting on its side.

Officials say there were nearly 130 people on board at the time, and multiple individuals were rescued from the water. The city's mayor says more than 30 people are being treated at local hospitals, and that all passengers are accounted for.

Following the collision, the cruise ship could be seen on its side in the water. It was just finishing an eight-day cruise to several Mississippi River destinations.

Some Microsoft users were offline for a second day as the company scrambled to restore its widely used suite of workplace software. Services like Outlook and Teams, as well as the AI tool Copilot, went down worldwide yesterday, disrupting operations for millions of businesses and institutions.

Today, Microsoft said it is deeply sorry for the disruption and blamed the outage on -- quote -- "an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change." The company added it was not related to cyber or AI agents.

Russian authorities say they shot down nearly 1,200 Ukrainian drones overnight and into today. It was one of Kyiv's largest aerial attacks since the war began. In the meantime, Russia kept up attacks of its own. A barrage of more than 100 drones damaged a hospital in Kyiv and tore into an apartment block in Zaporizhzhia, injuring dozens.

The attacks come after a week of diplomacy and, in particular, a push to include Europe in future talks. In Dublin, today, European leaders agreed to send officials from five countries and the E.U. itself to the next round of negotiations.

Antonio Costa, President, European Council: The weeks ahead will be a decisive test of Russia's readiness to bring this war to an end. Its record so far, with escalation and strikes on the Ukrainian civilians, suggests otherwise. Russia must change course.

Amna Nawaz: European leaders have expressed concerns about President Trump's trip next week to China, where he will meet with both President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. They're worried that the U.S. president could agree to concessions that favor Russia without Europe or Ukraine having a chance to weigh in.

In Washington, D.C., the White House is tightening rules on how staffers interact with lobbyists. A memo from the new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, says employees must first get permission before discussing government business with lobbyists on the building's grounds.

A White House official tells the "News Hour" that, according to the memo -- quote -- "Staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation." The official called this -- quote -- "a much stricter process than before."

Miller took over the role from Susie Wiles, who had come under criticism over her ties to lobbying groups.

In Colorado, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has lost her reelection bid in a close race against Democrat Eileen Laubacher. The Associated Press called the race for Laubacher this afternoon. The retired Navy rear admiral and Afghanistan war veteran is just the latest Democrat to flip a House seat. Democrats will hold at least 256 seats when the new Congress begins in January.

Boebert was a hard-line Republican and MAGA favorite known for her controversies and clashes with fellow lawmakers. She had moved to a more conservative district after a narrow win in 2022, but even that wasn't enough to secure victory.

In Peru, Pope Leo made an emotional return today to the Diocese of Chiclayo, the city that helped to shape him. The Vatican estimates that one million people lined the streets to greet the pontiff, known affectionately there as Padre Roberto. Leo served as bishop of Chiclayo for nearly a decade, and he rejoiced in today's homecoming.

Pope Leo XIV (through interpreter): What a joy to return to Chiclayo. It is a blessing for me to be with you again.

Amna Nawaz: Leo presided over mass in the nearby desert

venue of Pampas de Pimentel and gave thanks for the support during his recent hospitalization for lung cancer. The pope is set to conclude his South American visit with a final mass in Lima on Monday.

The head coach of the U.S. men's soccer team, Mauricio Pochettino, is heading to the U.K. to take over at Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino, Outgoing U.S. Men's Soccer Head Coach: One of the most difficult in our career. Thank you, guys. Thank you so much.

Amna Nawaz: The 54-year-old got emotional at a press conference announcing the news. He helped lead the American team to the Round of 16 at this year's World Cup. Just a few months ago, he signed a deal to stay on through the 2030 tournament.

Pochettino takes over a Manchester United squad that is far from its past glories. The club has won 20 English titles, but is off to its worst start of the season in four decades.

On Wall Street, today, stocks ended mixed to close out a turbulent week. The Dow Jones industrial average managed a gain of about 50 points, but the Nasdaq fell nearly 1 percent. The S&P 500 also ended lower.