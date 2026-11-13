Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there are no indications of an attack against the nation, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon due to communications problems.

Watch Mullin's remarks in the video player above.

All flights in the air are accounted for, he said during a news conference, adding that the public has no reason to be afraid.

The FAA's ground stop order runs through at least 11 p.m. ET Friday.

The ground stop was being imposed "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety," according to the notice from the FAA.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a communications issue was affecting the regional air traffic control centers that direct planes between airports nationwide.

He said FAA technicians are investigating.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.