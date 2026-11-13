WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said Thursday that he will run for Senate Majority Leader in the next Congress, setting up a challenge to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer after the party swept to power in the midterm elections.

Van Hollen said in a statement that "the American people called for change" and that is why he is running.

"It's now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership," Van Hollen said. "This is not about any one person — it's about answering the call of the American people. That is why I'm running for Senate Majority Leader."

Schumer has said he has the necessary support to win the race, which will be the first contested election for Senate Democratic leader in decades. The closed-door, secret-ballot election will be held in early December.

The question of whether to reelect Schumer has already divided the caucus and many senators have declined to say publicly how they will vote, even before Van Hollen entered the race. They have privately deliberated about what message to take from the election and many are torn — Schumer recruited many of the party's winning candidates and raised money for them, but progressive groups are pushing for his removal.

Making the pitch for his reelection, Schumer has been working with Democratic senators one-on-one to form an agenda for 2027. In private caucus meetings this week, Schumer opened discussion on a broad plan for their first 100 days in power that included healthcare and tariff legislation and efforts to stop the Iran war.

"I'm going to win it," Schumer told The Associated Press in an interview last week.

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In a statement after Van Hollen's announcement, Schumer said he welcomes any discussion about the future of the caucus.

"I'm proud of what we've accomplished together — 55 seats and counting is an amazing result — and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader," Schumer said. "I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people."

Divisions over Schumer have simmered over the last two years

While Schumer is the favorite to win, Van Hollen's run exposes a rift in the party that opened in the spring of 2025, when Schumer was put on the defensive after he sided with Republicans on a spending vote.

Even as Schumer has redeemed himself within his caucus since then — leading them through a government shutdown last year and orchestrating huge wins in the election — many in the Democratic base are agitating for generational change.

Van Hollen, 67, is not that much younger than Schumer, 75. But he has positioned himself as a new face in the party. He has also said he is considering a run for president.

While most Democratic senators have either said they are supporting Schumer or are undecided, Van Hollen has at least two backers: Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, who won a competitive election in his state last week, and progressive standard-bearer Bernie Sanders.

El-Sayed posted on X Thursday night that their majority will need "bold leadership."

"I called on Sen. @ChrisVanHollen to lead our caucus as a candidate back in April because he leads with courage and experience," El-Sayed wrote. "We need both right now. Which is why I'm proud to stand with him in his bid to lead our Senate majority."

Sen. Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, held a press conference Tuesday announcing he would not support Schumer. He posted Thursday night that the American people "want a Democratic Party that will stand up to powerful special interests, take on the billionaire class and fight for working families. That is why I am supporting Senator Chris Van Hollen to lead Senate Democrats."

Van Hollen has not yet laid out his own agenda, but he has criticized Schumer for his ties to Israel and other special interests.

While Schumer has a long history of support for Israel, he has strongly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the war in Gaza.

Schumer says he has broad support

Several senators have said they are backing Schumer, including incoming Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who beat Republican Sen. Jon Husted last week. Beyond the election wins, those who support him say being the leader is a difficult job, experience is necessary and Schumer has proven himself with legislative successes when they held the Senate under President Joe Biden.

"Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?" posted Maine Sen. Angus King, another independent who caucuses with Democrats and votes in the leadership election.

"Chuck Schumer is one of the principal architects of the most successful election in modern history, and I see no reason to change the leadership that helped make that success possible," King wrote.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., also posted her support Thursday evening:

Cortez Masto said Schumer was key in "securing a historic majority. I will be supporting him as our Democratic leader."