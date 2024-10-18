Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PBS NewsHour

    Western allies must keep aiding Ukraine as he meets European partners before election, Biden says

    By Josh Boak, Associated PressGeir Moulson, Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dqtc_0wCJppk400

    BERLIN (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden said it’s important for Ukraine’s Western allies to “sustain our resolve” in supporting the country as he held meetings Friday with European partners, with the upcoming U.S. presidential election casting a long shadow over his visit to Germany.

    Biden met Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Ukraine’s second-biggest military supplier after the U.S. They were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for discussions that were also addressing the conflict in the Middle East.

    With the election just weeks away and the race extremely tight, there are worries that a victory for Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, could upset the relationships that Biden is hoping to pass on to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

    Trump has an appetite for imposing trade tariffs on key U.S. security partners. He has expressed indifference to the security of Ukraine, refusing to say during a presidential debate if he wants the U.S. ally to win its war against Russia. He’s voiced doubts about coming to the defense of NATO members if they come under attack.

    The gathered leaders never uttered Trump’s name in public, yet their remarks often hinted at the possibility that he could withdraw support from Ukraine and scorn global alliances that Biden and his counterparts view as critical.

    “As Ukraine faces a tough winter, we must — we must — sustain our resolve, our effort and our support,” Biden said. “And I know the cost is heavy. Make no mistake, it pales in comparison to the cost of living in the world where aggression prevails, where large states attack and bully smaller ones simply because they can.”

    Scholz said that “we will stand beside Ukraine as long as it is necessary,” pointing to a planned $50 billion international loan package funded by interest on profits from frozen Russian assets.

    “Our position is clear: We are supporting Ukraine as strongly as possible,” he added. “At the same time, we are taking care that NATO does not become a party to the war so that this war doesn’t culminate in an even bigger catastrophe.”

    Scholz has indicated that he’s skeptical about aspects of a “victory plan” drawn up by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and says he will stand by his refusal to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv.

    Biden didn’t want his term to end without visiting Berlin, after having been to other key allies such as Japan, South Korea, France, India, the U.K., Poland and Ukraine.

    Concerns about what might come next were reflected as Biden received the highest class of Germany’s Order of Merit, which was also bestowed on former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in recognition of his support for German reunification.

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the friendship with the U.S. is “and will always be existentially important” for Germany, but there have always been “times of proximity and greater distance.”

    “Even recently, just a handful of years ago, the distance had grown so wide that we almost lost each other,” Steinmeier said, in an reference to tense relations during Trump’s earlier presidency. He said Biden “restored Europe’s hope in the trans-Atlantic alliance literally overnight.”

    “In the months to come, I hope that Europeans remember: America is indispensable for us,” he added. “And I hope that Americans remember: Your allies are indispensable for you. We are more than just ‘other countries’ in the world — we are partners, we are friends.”

    Recalling the “wide sweep of history” he has seen in his 81 years, Biden said, “we should never underestimate the power of democracy, never underestimate the value of alliances.”

    As he met Scholz, Biden said he was “grateful for Germany’s cooperation in holding Iran accountable for destabilizing policies, including providing missiles and drones to Russia to use against Ukraine.” He pointed to new European sanctions against Iran’s leading airlines and said that “this coordination is going to have to continue.”

    Biden reiterated his call for Israel to pursue peace after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar — which he described as “a moment of justice.”

    “I told the prime minister of Israel yesterday, let’s also make this moment an opportunity to seek a path to peace, a better future in Gaza without Hamas,” he said.

    Trump has said his approach will help the U.S. economy and prevent foreign countries from taking advantage of the United States. He maintains that if he were still president, Russia would never have invaded Ukraine in 2022 and Hamas would never have attacked Israel in 2023.

    “I will end the war in Ukraine, stop the chaos in the Middle East, and prevent World War III,” he said at a recent rally in Georgia.

    Harris, for her part, has voiced strong backing for Ukraine and tracks with Biden on support for Israel, while placing particular emphasis on the need to relieve the suffering of Palestinian civilians whose lives have been upended by the Hamas-Israel war.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    U.S. warns of growing nuclear and missile threats by North Korean military in support of Russia
    PBS NewsHour4 days ago
    Bob Woodward discusses 'War,' his new book breaking down world conflicts and U.S. politics
    PBS NewsHour5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Israel tells U.S. it won't strike Iranian nuclear or oil sites, White House officials say
    PBS NewsHour5 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Trump won’t confirm whether he has spoken with Putin, but says it would be ‘smart’ if he did
    PBS NewsHour5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Panda-monium returns to Washington
    PBS NewsHour6 days ago
    Trump ramps up his dangerous political rhetoric in final weeks of campaign
    PBS NewsHour6 days ago
    U.S. warns Israel it could cut arms shipments unless more aid allowed into Gaza
    PBS NewsHour5 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    What You Don't Know Can Hurt: 3 facts about updated COVID-19 vaccines
    Chicago Star Media12 days ago
    News Wrap: North Korea blows up roads and railways to South Korea
    PBS NewsHour5 days ago
    FTC adopts ‘click-to-cancel’ rule making it easier to get rid of unwanted subscriptions
    PBS NewsHour4 days ago
    Harris courts voters in Pennsylvania with Republican supporters, as Trump pursues Latinos’ votes
    PBS NewsHour4 days ago
    Suspect arrested after Japan’s ruling party headquarters attacked with firebombs
    PBS NewsHour1 day ago
    Biden: Sinwar’s death opens opportunity for better future for both Israelis and Palestinians
    PBS NewsHour3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    WATCH: Walz rolls out Harris plan to improve lives of rural Americans
    PBS NewsHour5 days ago
    U.S. officials investigate leak of classified documents that describe Israel's attack plans
    PBS NewsHour4 hours ago
    Nebraska Supreme Court rules people with felony records can vote in elections, reversing top election official’s ruling
    PBS NewsHour4 days ago
    12 million pounds of meat and poultry recalled over possible listeria contamination
    PBS NewsHour4 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    RFK Jr. suggests if Trump is elected, he’ll play significant role in agriculture and health policy
    PBS NewsHour5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy