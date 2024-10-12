Open in App
    News Wrap: Northern Gaza suffers under heavy Israeli bombardment

    2 days ago

    In our news wrap Saturday, the death toll and destruction are growing amid more fighting on Israel’s two fronts in northern Gaza and southern Lebanon, the U.S. military says it conducted airstrikes targeting ISIS camps in Syria, Florida is assessing the damage from Hurricane Milton as cleanup continues, and Vice President Harris’ doctor described her health as “excellent” in a physician’s letter.

    John Yang: Good evening. I’m John Yang. The death toll and destruction are growing in the Middle East, amid more fighting on both of Israel’s fronts. In Northern Gaza, there was heavy bombardment hours after at least 22 people were killed in airstrikes, including one on the Jabalya refugee camp. Residents say their supplies are dwindling and that bodies remain uncollected in the streets. In southern Lebanon, the Israeli military ordered residents of 23 villages to evacuate. Israel says it’s for their own safety. They claim Hezbollah is hiding weapons and launching attacks on Israel from the area. The group denies it, And in Syria, the U.S. military says it’s conducted a series of airstrikes targeting ISIS camps. Central Command says they’ll disrupt the terrorist group’s ability to plan and carry out attacks against the United States and its allies. The military said there were no civilian casualties. They’re working to clear the debris and assess the damage from Hurricane Milton in Florida. The massive storm is blamed for at least 10 deaths. More than a million people remain without power. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of state run sites in the Tampa area where people can get up to 10 gallons of free gas to help evacuees drive back home. While the state avoided the worst case storm surge scenario, homeowners say the major damage came from high winds.
    Lee Towle, Siesta Key, Florida Resident: We really were expecting to see the whole place just gone, but to come home and also find four of the units completely missing their roofs wasn’t exactly pleasant either, but at least our home is still standing. John Yang: President Biden is to go to Florida tomorrow to survey the devastation. The Vice President’s official doctor gives Kamala Harris a clean bill of health. In a letter released today, the army physician describes Harris’ health as excellent. He said she takes over the counter medication for allergies and has a daily regimen of aerobic exercise. He said Harris has the physical and mental resiliency needed for the presidency. Last November, former President Donald Trump released a physician letter saying he was in excellent physical and mental health, but it didn’t provide the sort of details that Harris’s doctor provided. Still to come on PBS News Weekend, how first generation Latino Americans try to close the wealth gap. And our weekend spotlight with Illustrator and author Sandra Boynton.
    Comments / 1
    patricia shepard
    1d ago
    Sure! FAKE NEWS!
