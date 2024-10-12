Open in App
    Why hurricanes can cause thousands more deaths in the years after they hit

    By Andrew CorkeryVeronica VelaJohn YangAndrew ChambersSatvi Sunkara,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KCB1_0w4mSP2f00

    The official death toll from Hurricane Milton may not be telling the whole story. New research suggests that lasting damage from storms like Milton could result in thousands of additional deaths in future years, particularly among society’s most vulnerable. John Yang speaks with Washington Post climate reporter Sarah Kaplan for more.

    Read the Full Transcript

    John Yang: The official death toll from Hurricane Milton may not be telling the whole story. New research suggests that lasting damage from storms like Milton could result in thousands of additional deaths in future years, particularly among the most vulnerable in society. Sarah Kaplan is a Washington Post climate and science reporter, so Sarah this study says that additional deaths could be caused by hurricanes 15 years beyond how does this happen? Sarah Kaplan, Climate and Science Reporter, The Washington Post: These researchers based in California did an analysis of death tolls in states that have been affected by hurricanes for the last 100 years. They looked at 500 tropical cyclones, and what they found is this consistent pattern of every time a hurricane hit a state, the death rates in that state were higher than they were before the hurricane. This is a kind of statistical analysis that is often used to sort of identify initial signals that there is something dangerous happening in public health. So it’s the same methodology that, for example, researchers initially used to realize that smoking was linked with health problems. What they find is that after a hurricane hits, a state might see between 7,000, 11,000 deaths for as long as 15 years afterward, and it’s because of the disruption that the hurricane causes to the health system, to the economy, to people’s social networks and to their mental health.
    John Yang: Did it find that there were groups of people who were particularly badly affected by this? Sarah Kaplan: I was talking with one first responder who said a rule of thumb in disasters is that the person who is most vulnerable after a storm is the same as the person who is most vulnerable before a storm. So all of the things, the inequalities that we know exist in our society definitely play out and get exacerbated by a hurricane. They found that about half of the excess deaths were among elderly people, people over the age of 65. The most disproportionate impact of hurricanes was actually on infants under the age of one. So even babies that weren’t born before the storm hit were more likely to die unexpectedly after the storm, those babies are might be born into families that have more stress, that have less financial resources, less ability to access both prenatal care and postnatal care, less ability to buy food or formula for their kid, and so they’re more likely to see the kinds of illnesses that can lead to infant mortality. One of the other really striking findings was that there was a pretty big racial disparity in how this effect played out. So the researchers found that indirect deaths among black Americans was three times higher than among white Americans who experienced the same storm, and that really suggests to them that the unequal access to health care, to emergency response and support that we know exists in this country is really playing out during a hurricane as well.
    John Yang: You say that the researchers ruled out other factors, and some people may hear this and think, well, it’s because of climate change, these storms have become more intense, but their research goes way back. Sarah Kaplan: Yeah, so they went all the way back to 1930 and they found that these excess indirect deaths actually occur after every storm, both the ones that have happened 100 years ago and the ones that are happening now. They do find an indication that the number of excess deaths is increasing. But the primary reason why that is, is actually because the number of people living in these dangerous hurricane prone areas has increased. So Florida, for example, which was hit hard by both hurricanes Helene and Milton, is one of the fastest growing states, and so you know, if you have more people, that’s more people who are in harm’s way.
    John Yang: What does this suggest about the way our country responds to natural disasters like this? Sarah Kaplan: So the researchers that I spoke to said that this really highlights a need for more interventions and more social and physical support after a hurricane happens. These deaths are not happening because someone got caught up in flood waters or a tree fell on a house. They’re happening because people are not able to access the kind of care the social safety net that they might have had before a hurricane occurred. Or maybe that social safety net never existed, and then without that bit of extra stability that has that it gets taken away by the hurricane, people start to fall through the cracks. So the researchers told me that they think this really highlights the need for, you know, more community health programs going out and making sure that people who might have mobility issues are able to get to the doctor’s appointments that they need. They said it shows the need for more support for families to ensure that their kids are getting the food and medical care that they need, that people are getting the mental health treatment they need. And right now, a lot of the emergency response systems that we have go away just a few months after a storm occurs, so people might be able to access food assistance or help like free mental health care through FEMA for a few months, but what this research suggests is that the trauma lasts much longer, and that people are going to need that support for much longer.
    John Yang: Very sobering research. Sarah Kaplan of The Washington Post. Thank you very much. Sarah Kaplan: Thank you.
