Payson has some very special cats waiting for quiet, loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Central Arizona and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona

Phone: (928) 474-5590

Special notes: Indoor only – front declawed

Ollie is an older gentleman who would do best in a quiet, calm home. He does not like dogs, so he’s looking for a dog-free family. He enjoys cuddles and affection, but he’ll also politely let you know when he’s had enough petting.

Because he is front declawed, Ollie must be kept indoors only for his safety. If you have a peaceful home and want a mellow companion, Ollie could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Ollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona

Phone: (928) 474-5590

Stormy is a young gray/blue kitten with her whole life ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for typical kitten energy, playtime, and training like gentle handling and good scratching habits.

If you’re looking for a kitten to grow up with your family, Stormy is waiting to meet you at the shelter.

👉 Meet Stormy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue (mostly)

Gray or Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona

Phone: (928) 474-5590

Cloud is a gray/blue baby boy who’s ready to find his first real home. Like most kittens, he’ll do best with lots of play, gentle guidance, and time with his people so he can grow into a confident adult cat.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful youngster to your home, Cloud could be the one.

👉 Meet Cloud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Payson, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Central Arizona or calling (928) 474-5590 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.