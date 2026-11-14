Looking for a loyal friend in Payson, AZ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Central Arizona for someone to love.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona

Phone: (928) 474-5590

Personality & behavior

The "biggest little cuddle bug" – loves to be held and carried.

A mix of sweet, cuddly, silly, and playful .

. Nervous with new people and places at first, but warms up quickly.

Other pets

Does not mind other dogs, but mostly does his own thing.

Respectful of cats.

Chalupa sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants a small, loving companion and is happy to give him a little time to settle in.

👉 Meet Chalupa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Cardigan Welsh Corgi mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Cardigan Welsh Corgi mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona

Phone: (928) 474-5590

Personality & behavior

A gentle soul with lots of love to give once he has time to come out of his shell.

with lots of love to give once he has time to come out of his shell. Described as a "diamond in the rough" who will shine with patience and affection.

Other pets

Does fine with dogs of all sizes , but is still learning how to interact, so dog friends should be respectful.

, but is still learning how to interact, so dog friends should be respectful. Doesn’t pay much attention to cats.

Would likely benefit from a confident dog friend to help him feel secure.

Neil may be a great fit for a calmer home that can offer patience, structure, and maybe a friendly resident dog to show him the ropes.

👉 Meet Neil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Payson, AZ, consider visiting the Humane Society of Central Arizona or giving them a call at (928) 474-5590 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.