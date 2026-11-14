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🐶 Sweet Payson Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a loyal friend in Payson, AZ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Central Arizona for someone to love.
Chalupa
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona
- Phone: (928) 474-5590
Personality & behavior
- The "biggest little cuddle bug" – loves to be held and carried.
- A mix of sweet, cuddly, silly, and playful.
- Nervous with new people and places at first, but warms up quickly.
Other pets
- Does not mind other dogs, but mostly does his own thing.
- Respectful of cats.
Chalupa sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants a small, loving companion and is happy to give him a little time to settle in.
👉 Meet Chalupa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Neil
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Cardigan Welsh Corgi mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona
- Phone: (928) 474-5590
Personality & behavior
- A gentle soul with lots of love to give once he has time to come out of his shell.
- Described as a "diamond in the rough" who will shine with patience and affection.
Other pets
- Does fine with dogs of all sizes, but is still learning how to interact, so dog friends should be respectful.
- Doesn’t pay much attention to cats.
- Would likely benefit from a confident dog friend to help him feel secure.
Neil may be a great fit for a calmer home that can offer patience, structure, and maybe a friendly resident dog to show him the ropes.
👉 Meet Neil and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Payson, AZ, consider visiting the Humane Society of Central Arizona or giving them a call at (928) 474-5590 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.