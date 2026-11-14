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🐱 Sweet Payson Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Payson has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these kitties at the Humane Society of Central Arizona would love to meet you.
Strawberry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona
- Phone: (928) 474-5590
Strawberry is a tiny black beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens like her do best with plenty of playtime and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Strawberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blueberry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona
- Phone: (928) 474-5590
Blueberry is another adorable black kitten hoping for a forever family. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Blueberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona
- Phone: (928) 474-5590
Maple is a young, chocolate-colored kitty with her whole life ahead of her. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy.
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meatball
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona
- Phone: (928) 474-5590
My friends say:
- I LOVE food (but I probably need to watch my waistline!)
- I’m a happy, easygoing boy
- Don’t let my size fool you — I’m a playful kitty who loves toys
If you’re looking for a fun, laid-back companion, Meatball might be your guy.
👉 Meet Meatball and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call the Humane Society of Central Arizona at (928) 474-5590 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.