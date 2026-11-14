Payson has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, these kitties at the Humane Society of Central Arizona would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona

Phone: (928) 474-5590

Strawberry is a tiny black beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens like her do best with plenty of playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Strawberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona

Phone: (928) 474-5590

Blueberry is another adorable black kitten hoping for a forever family. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Blueberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona

Phone: (928) 474-5590

Maple is a young, chocolate-colored kitty with her whole life ahead of her. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Central Arizona

Phone: (928) 474-5590

My friends say:

I LOVE food (but I probably need to watch my waistline!)

(but I probably need to watch my waistline!) I’m a happy, easygoing boy

Don’t let my size fool you — I’m a playful kitty who loves toys

If you’re looking for a fun, laid-back companion, Meatball might be your guy.

👉 Meet Meatball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call the Humane Society of Central Arizona at (928) 474-5590 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.