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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Pawtucket
Looking for a feline friend in Pawtucket, RI? These sweet cats from Ten Lives Cat Rescue are ready to leave foster care and join a forever family.
Zicky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 14 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Playful, active, a little shy at first but warms up to gentle pets and attention
- Ideal home: Indoor home with time for play; would enjoy another friendly cat to zoom around with
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Ten Lives Cat Rescue
- Location: Pawtucket, RI
Zicky loves cat condos, toys, and all the fun of safe indoor life. Once she feels secure, she turns into a snuggly, attention-loving kitten.
👉 Meet Zicky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Axford
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Affectionate, gentle, mellow; slow to warm up but very loving once settled
- Ideal home: Calm, laid-back home, not too loud or busy; would benefit from another friendly cat
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Ten Lives Cat Rescue
- Location: Pawtucket, RI
Axford dreams of a cozy, quiet home where he can relax, snack, and enjoy soft snuggles at his own pace.
👉 Meet Axford and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bea Arthur
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Personality: “Old soul,” window-watcher, very affectionate with feline friends
- Ideal home: A home with another cat to be her buddy; people who enjoy a calm, sweet companion
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Ten Lives Cat Rescue
- Location: Pawtucket, RI
Bea Arthur loves big windows and keeping an eye on the world while she waits for dinner. She really shines when she has a cat friend to hang out with.
👉 Meet Bea Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nigel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Laid-back, loves bird-watching, enjoys catnip toys and cheek scratches
- Ideal home: Calm, easygoing home with sunny windows; enjoys cat friends and quiet time
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Ten Lives Cat Rescue
- Location: Pawtucket, RI
Nigel is part toy fan, part bird-watching pro. He’s a relaxed kitty who enjoys simple pleasures and a peaceful home.
👉 Meet Nigel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mangoe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 12 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Energetic, playful, full of “zoomies,” shy at first but warms up
- Ideal home: Indoor home with another playful cat and space to run and play
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Ten Lives Cat Rescue
- Location: Pawtucket, RI
Mangoe is a little ray of sunshine who loves racing after toys, then curling up for a cozy nap once he’s tired out.
👉 Meet Mangoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pawtucket, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Reach out to Ten Lives Cat Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about the next steps, meet-and-greets, and adoption details.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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