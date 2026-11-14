Pawtucket has a few solid public safety openings right now, from pool safety to fire alarm work. Good mix of entry-level and skilled roles, with one offering strong pay and benefits.

Employer: YMCA of Pawtucket

YMCA of Pawtucket Location: Pawtucket, RI 02860

Type: Internship / Part-time seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $16.50 per hour

Watch over the pool, keep swimmers safe, and help with basic water testing and safety checks. Great fit if you’re at least 15, already lifeguard/CPR certified, and want hands-on experience in a community setting.

Employer: Cintas (Fire Protection business)

(Fire Protection business) Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Service and repair fire alarm systems, handle on-site emergency troubleshooting, and fix code issues for local customers. You’ll need a HS diploma/GED and valid driver’s license; Cintas offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and training.

Employer: Cintas (Fire Protection business)

(Fire Protection business) Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Estimated Total Pay: $50,000 – $90,000 per year (base + commissions)

Inspect and test fire alarm systems, perform code-required checks, and write inspection reports. Good for someone with a HS diploma/GED, driver’s license, and interest in NICET or fire certifications, plus access to strong benefits and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows different shifts or nearby locations that might work better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.