Pawtucket has a nice mix of education roles right now, from hands-on youth work to higher-level training leadership. Good options here whether you’re early in your career or already experienced.

Employer: YMCA of Pawtucket

YMCA of Pawtucket Location: Pawtucket, RI 02860

Type: Internship / Part-time hours

Pay: $16.00/hour

Teach swim lessons, motivate kids and families, and help keep everyone safe in the pool. Great fit if you enjoy working with youth, want experience in education or coaching, and like an active, hands-on job.

Employer: Tides Family Services

Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $30–$35/hour

Teach PE and Health to students with trauma and behavioral needs in a small, specialized school setting. Ideal if you’re RIDE-certified in PE/Health and Adaptive PE and want to make a direct impact on at-risk youth.

Employer: Brown University Health – Gateway Healthcare Inc.

Location: 101 Bacon Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–4:30pm

Pay Range: $61,422.40 – $101,337.60/year

Lead and coordinate staff training on evidence-based behavioral health practices for children and adults. Great for someone with a master’s in behavioral health or related field, several years’ clinical experience, and a passion for teaching other professionals.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.