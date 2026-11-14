Pawtucket’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical devices. If you like hands-on work and being part of products that help save lives, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Full-time Co-op (Jan 2027 – Aug 2027)

Full-time Pay: $27.00/hour

Work with the Manufacturing Engineering team on real projects that support life-saving medical devices. Great for students in Mechanical, Industrial, Manufacturing, or Electrical Engineering who want SolidWorks experience, Lean/6 Sigma exposure, and a clear path into medical device manufacturing.

Employer: ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Full-time, On-site, Second Shift

Full-time, Pay: $28.70–$43.00/hour

Lead a production team making electrodes for pacing and defibrillation used around the world. Good fit if you have strong shop-floor experience, can train and coach operators, and want a role where you own quality, safety, and schedule for your area.

Employer: ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Full-time, On-site

Full-time, Pay: $20.00–$24.50/hour

Inspect raw materials for critical medical products using gauges, calipers, and drawings, and log results in the Oracle ERP system. Great for someone with 1–3 years of inspection or quality experience, solid blueprint reading, and comfort on their feet in a busy production environment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.