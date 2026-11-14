Pawtucket’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially in travel and insurance. If you’re in sales or marketing, there are some solid full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: The Jonus Group

The Jonus Group Location: Pawtucket, RI (on-site, agency setting)

(on-site, agency setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with an established insurance agency handling quotes, renewals, and policy changes for personal lines clients. You’ll need a Property & Casualty license, strong customer service and sales skills, and experience with multiple carriers and rating systems.

Employer: Collette

Location: Pawtucket, RI (hybrid preferred; remote considered)

(hybrid preferred; remote considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $58,000

Join a long-running travel company designing and managing custom tour itineraries from idea to delivery. Good fit if you like vendor negotiation, building relationships, and solving problems to keep group trips running smoothly.

Employer: Collette

Location: Pawtucket, RI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $105,000

Lead the marketing technology stack for a major tour operator, connecting marketing, data, and tech teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years in marketing ops/MarTech, know tools like HubSpot and CRM/CDP platforms, and enjoy turning business needs into clear workflows and requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.