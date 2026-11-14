Pawtucket’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast, active work and being around people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Family run & locally owned)

Domino's (Family run & locally owned) Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (part-time also mentioned in description)

FULL-TIME (part-time also mentioned in description) Pay: Not listed

Make pizzas, learn the line, and grow with a team that will train you even if you’ve never made a pizza. Benefits are available (401k, health, dental, vision) and they hire from age 16+, with flexible hours across all shifts.

Employer: The Wendy's Company

Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $17.90 – $21.48 per hour

Lead a crew, solve problems, and keep the restaurant running smoothly. Full-time shift managers can get healthcare, PTO, 401(k) with match, and paid training, with clear paths to move up.

Employer: Meritage Restaurant, East Greenwich, RI

Location listed as: Pawtucket, RI (work is at Meritage in East Greenwich)

Pawtucket, RI (work is at Meritage in East Greenwich) Type: PART-TIME

PART-TIME Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Evening dishwashing shift starting at 4 pm on Mondays, with the chance for more days if you do well. Work in a big, air-conditioned kitchen, get an employee discount and paid time off, and apply in person at 3 pm any day (back door by the dumpster).

If something here fits your schedule, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.