Pawtucket’s human services scene is busy right now, with several roles helping kids, families, and adults in recovery. If you like direct client work and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brown University Health (Gateway Healthcare)

Brown University Health (Gateway Healthcare) Location: Pawtucket, RI – 351 Benefit Street

– 351 Benefit Street Type: Internship / Per Diem , variable shifts, 8‑hour days

Internship / , variable shifts, days Pay: $18.00 – $27.13/hour

Work directly with residents in a therapeutic home setting—help with daily living skills, meds, budgeting, and crisis support. Good fit if you’re flexible on shifts, weekends, and holidays, comfortable with light household tasks, and able to drive clients using a program or personal vehicle.

Employer: Brown University Health (Gateway Healthcare – CAFOS)

Brown University Health (Gateway Healthcare – CAFOS) Location: Pawtucket, RI – 101 Bacon Street

– 101 Bacon Street Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8–5 , day shift

, , day shift Pay: $19.03 – $31.39/hour

Coordinate outpatient services for children and families—manage referrals, insurance details, and electronic records, and support grant reporting. Great for someone with a Bachelor’s in social work/psych/health admin, strong Excel and EMR skills, and interest in behind-the-scenes work that keeps care moving.

Employer: Brown University Health (Gateway Healthcare)

Brown University Health (Gateway Healthcare) Location: Pawtucket, RI – 101 Bacon Street

– 101 Bacon Street Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30 with some weekend/holiday work

, with some work Pay: $19.97 – $32.96/hour

Provide outreach, case management, and crisis support to adults with serious mental illness in home, office, and community settings. You’ll help with housing, benefits, jobs, daily living skills, and transportation—ideal if you have an Associate’s or Bachelor’s, a car and valid license, and enjoy field-based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.