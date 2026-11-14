Looking for a loyal new friend in Providence, RI? These adoptable dogs are waiting in local foster and shelter care for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)

Adult (about 2–3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Adoption fee: $550

Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – Rhode Island Foster

Contact: (919) 426-1862

Starbuck, also called Buck, is a 2–3-year-old Lab mix with a very sweet face and an even sweeter heart. He was found alone and scared near a Starbucks in Puerto Rico, and hopped right into the car when rescuers opened the door. Now he’s safe in foster care and ready for a real home.

If you’re looking for a good-natured adult dog with a gentle soul, Buck could be your guy.

👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Shelter: Providence Animal Control

Contact: (401) 680-7591

Loretta may look serious in her photos, but staff say she’s actually the sweetest, happiest, squishiest girl. Everyone calls her “Sweetie” because of her gentle, loving nature. Even in the shelter, her warm spirit shines through, and she’s hoping for a home filled with kindness and love.

If you want a soft-hearted companion who adores people, Loretta is waiting to meet you.

👉 Meet Loretta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Staffordshire Terrier

Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Baby (about 8 months)

Baby (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Providence Animal Control

Contact: (401) 680-7591

Tiny is an 8‑month‑old pup with a big personality in a small body. She’s playful, friendly, smart, and absolutely hilarious to watch when she zooms around with excitement. She’s very food‑motivated, which will help a lot with training.

Tiny loves to stay busy and explore, so she’d be a great match for an active household ready to invest time in a young dog with tons of potential.

👉 Meet Tiny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Providence, RI, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or calling the shelters to learn more. Your home might be exactly what one of them has been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.