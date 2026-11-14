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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Providence
Looking for a loyal new friend in Providence, RI? These adoptable dogs are waiting in local foster and shelter care for someone to bring them home.
Starbuck – The Good Ol Boy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 45 lbs
- Adoption fee: $550
- Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – Rhode Island Foster
- Contact: (919) 426-1862
Starbuck, also called Buck, is a 2–3-year-old Lab mix with a very sweet face and an even sweeter heart. He was found alone and scared near a Starbucks in Puerto Rico, and hopped right into the car when rescuers opened the door. Now he’s safe in foster care and ready for a real home.
If you’re looking for a good-natured adult dog with a gentle soul, Buck could be your guy.
👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loretta
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Shelter: Providence Animal Control
- Contact: (401) 680-7591
Loretta may look serious in her photos, but staff say she’s actually the sweetest, happiest, squishiest girl. Everyone calls her “Sweetie” because of her gentle, loving nature. Even in the shelter, her warm spirit shines through, and she’s hoping for a home filled with kindness and love.
If you want a soft-hearted companion who adores people, Loretta is waiting to meet you.
👉 Meet Loretta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiny
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Baby (about 8 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Providence Animal Control
- Contact: (401) 680-7591
Tiny is an 8‑month‑old pup with a big personality in a small body. She’s playful, friendly, smart, and absolutely hilarious to watch when she zooms around with excitement. She’s very food‑motivated, which will help a lot with training.
Tiny loves to stay busy and explore, so she’d be a great match for an active household ready to invest time in a young dog with tons of potential.
👉 Meet Tiny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Providence, RI, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or calling the shelters to learn more. Your home might be exactly what one of them has been waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.