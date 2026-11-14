📢 Thank you to Pawtucket school psychologists

It’s National School Psychology Week (November 9–13), and the Pawtucket School Department is taking a moment to thank its school psychologists.

The district says these staff members work every day, both in classrooms and behind the scenes, to help students feel understood, supported, and ready to learn, and appreciates their compassion and dedication to Pawtucket kids.

If you know a school psychologist in Pawtucket schools, this is a nice time to say thanks for being “#AllInAllYear” for students.