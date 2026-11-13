Pawtucket’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned clinicians and people just starting out. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Pawtucket, RI (105 Bacon St.)

Type: Internship / Per Diem, M–F, 9:00am–5:30pm , day shift

Internship / Per Diem, , day shift Pay Range: $61,422.40 – $101,337.60/year

Work with youth and young adults ages 16–25 facing significant mental health challenges. You’ll provide clinic and community-based services, help with school and work goals, and support families using evidence-based care.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Pawtucket, RI (101 Bacon St.)

Type: Full-time, 8:00am–5:00pm , day shift

Full-time, , day shift Pay Range: $67,724.80 – $111,716.80/year

Ideal if you hold an independent RI license (LICSW, LMHC, LMFT) and enjoy a mix of individual, family, and group therapy. You’ll join a multi-disciplinary team, do full evaluations, and may supervise students.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, 13-week contract, , 8-hour shifts Pay: $2,180 per week (package based on 40 hours; details subject to confirmation)

Short-term outpatient PT role with one of the larger national staffing agencies. Comes with day-1 benefits, weekly pay, and travel perks like housing options and license reimbursement.

Employer: Armistice Urgent Care

Location: Pawtucket, RI (in person)

Type: Likely full-time, ~42 hrs/week

Likely full-time, Pay: $26.20 – $31.55/hour

Great entry point if you want to break into healthcare without clinical work. You’ll learn medical billing and coding, work in EMR/EHR systems, and handle claim follow-up, with benefits like 401(k), dental, flexible schedule, and parental leave.

If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want to build), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.