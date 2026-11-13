Pawtucket’s healthcare offices are busy and growing, which means steady admin work for people who like helping patients and keeping things organized.

Below is one solid opening that’s posted in several places, all for the same role.

Employer: Butler / Care New England Health System

Butler / Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to admin in a medical office: answering phones, greeting patients, handling scheduling, insurance checks, payments, and medical records. This is a good fit if you have at least 1 year of office or medical experience, know basic medical terminology, and are comfortable with EMR systems like Epic, Cerner, or IDX plus MS Office.

You’ll help keep treatment rooms stocked, manage mail and reports, and support clinicians so the day runs smoothly. Care New England is a large local health system, so this role can be a strong entry point if you want to grow in healthcare.

If this sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.