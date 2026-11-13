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🤝 Pawtucket RI Community Jobs – Multiple Casework Roles Open
Pawtucket has some solid openings right now if you like helping people one-on-one. These roles are all about supporting neighbors with mental health, housing, and daily life needs.
Case Manager – Pawtucket Health Home (Retention Bonus)
- Employer: Butler / Care New England Health System
- Location: Pawtucket, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes $2,500 retention bonus)
Work on a multidisciplinary team helping adults manage psychiatric and substance use symptoms, housing, healthcare, and daily life. You’ll do assessments, build care plans, visit clients in the community, and connect them with key resources. Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s preferred) and a valid driver’s license/insured car are needed.
Case Worker Outreach – Mobile Treatment Team
- Employer: Brown University Health
- Location: 101 Bacon St, Pawtucket, RI 02860
- Type: Full-time, day shift (M–F 8:00/8:00–4:30, some rotating weekends/holidays)
- Salary: $19.97–$32.96/hour
Front-line outreach role serving adults with serious, long-term mental illness in home and community settings. You’ll provide case management, crisis intervention, substance use support, housing and benefits help, and daily living skills coaching. Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s preferred), plus valid driver’s license, car, and auto insurance.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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