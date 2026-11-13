Pawtucket has some solid openings right now if you like helping people one-on-one. These roles are all about supporting neighbors with mental health, housing, and daily life needs.

Employer: Butler / Care New England Health System

Butler / Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $2,500 retention bonus)

Work on a multidisciplinary team helping adults manage psychiatric and substance use symptoms, housing, healthcare, and daily life. You’ll do assessments, build care plans, visit clients in the community, and connect them with key resources. Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s preferred) and a valid driver’s license/insured car are needed.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: 101 Bacon St, Pawtucket, RI 02860

Type: Full-time, day shift (M–F 8:00/8:00–4:30, some rotating weekends/holidays)

(M–F 8:00/8:00–4:30, some rotating weekends/holidays) Salary: $19.97–$32.96/hour

Front-line outreach role serving adults with serious, long-term mental illness in home and community settings. You’ll provide case management, crisis intervention, substance use support, housing and benefits help, and daily living skills coaching. Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s preferred), plus valid driver’s license, car, and auto insurance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.