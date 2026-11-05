🍽️ Several Stadium & Restaurant Jobs Hiring Now in Pawtucket

Pawtucket’s food scene is buzzing, especially around Centreville Bank Stadium. If you like fast-paced shifts, sports energy, and solid hourly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Levy

Levy Location: Pawtucket, RI (Centreville Bank Stadium)

(Centreville Bank Stadium) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hr

Lead premium areas on event days, support the team, and help keep service running smoothly. Good fit if you have hospitality experience and want a higher-paying stadium role.

Employer: Levy

Levy Location: Pawtucket, RI (Centreville Bank Stadium)

(Centreville Bank Stadium) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hr

Work behind the scenes prepping food, following recipes, and keeping things safe and clean. Great if you like kitchen work and want steady, event-based hours.

Employer: Levy

Levy Location: Pawtucket, RI (Centreville Bank Stadium)

(Centreville Bank Stadium) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hr

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, pots, and work areas. A solid entry role if you want to get into stadium food service and don’t mind staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Levy

Levy Location: Pawtucket, RI (Centreville Bank Stadium)

(Centreville Bank Stadium) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hr

Set up events, deliver and serve food, and help break down after functions. Nice mix of light lifting, guest service, and event energy; a valid driver’s license may be needed.

Employer: Levy

Levy Location: Pawtucket, RI (Centreville Bank Stadium)

(Centreville Bank Stadium) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hr

Run food to guests in club areas and help keep service fast and friendly. Good for someone who likes to move, stay organized, and work directly with fans.

Employer: Levy

Levy Location: Pawtucket, RI (Centreville Bank Stadium)

(Centreville Bank Stadium) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.75–$16.00/hr

Mix and serve drinks in premium areas, check IDs, and handle cash/card payments. Ideal if you have bartending experience and want to work during games and events.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Pawtucket, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help lead a local, family-run Domino’s store, support the team, and learn hiring, food quality, and rush management. Benefits may include 401(k), health, dental, and vision for eligible team members.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Stadium and restaurant roles tend to fill fast once the season gets busy.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.