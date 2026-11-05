Pawnee Nation issues $150 assistance checks Nov. 6

The Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma will hand out $150 Tribal Member assistance checks for enrolled members ages 18–64 on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Building – PBC Meeting Area (808 Morris Rd). Recipients must pick up their own check in person and show a photo ID; you cannot pick up for anyone else. Any checks not picked up on November 6, 2026 will be mailed, must be cashed within 30 days, and stop payment will begin on or about December 15, 2026. Tribal members on the undeliverable mailing list who have not updated their address will not have a check ready; the deadline to update your address to receive the 2026 Tribal Member Assistance Check is Friday, November 20, 2026. For address updates and undeliverable names, see the list at Pawnee Nation Undeliverable Mailing Address.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma