Pawling has some very sweet puppies hoping to find their first real homes. All of these cuties are with Happy Life Animal Rescue and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: 2-month-old baby

2-month-old Gender: Male

Color: Tan / Yellow / Fawn with White

Tan / Yellow / Fawn with White Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Happy Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (845) 493-0094

This tiny terrier mix is ready to jump from storybook star to family favorite. At just 2 months old, Thing two loves toys, exploring new rooms, and then curling up in a cozy spot by your side when playtime is over.

Like all Happy Life Animal Rescue pets, he comes spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate medical care.

👉 Meet Thing two and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: 3-month-old baby

3-month-old Gender: Female

Color: Black / White

Black / White Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Happy Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (845) 493-0094

SheFish is a playful black Lab mix with a sweet, friendly personality. Toss her a toy and she’s all about fun, but once she’s tired, she’s happy to snuggle up close. She’d love a home with a basket of toys and a comfy spot right next to her people.

Like all Happy Life Animal Rescue pets, she comes spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate medical care.

👉 Meet SheFish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: 2-month-old baby

2-month-old Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Happy Life Animal Rescue

Phone: (845) 493-0094

With his brindle coat and game-day name, Fullback is a little rookie ready to join your home team. He’s all about chasing toys, racing across the room, and then taking a “halftime” nap right by your side. He’d love a family to cheer him on as he learns and grows.

Like all Happy Life Animal Rescue pets, he comes spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate medical care.

👉 Meet Fullback and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Pawling, NY and thinking about adding a puppy to your life, please reach out to Happy Life Animal Rescue at (845) 493-0094 or click the links above to apply. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.