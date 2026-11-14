📅 Big list of 2026 holiday events around Pawleys Island Looking for festive plans? Here’s a quick rundown of holiday fun in Georgetown County and nearby: The Nutcracker – Winyah Auditorium, Georgetown : Sat, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. , 1200 Highmarket St. Tickets $15–$25 . Info: (843) 461-1342 .

: , Tickets . Info: . Holiday Tours – Hopsewee Plantation : Wed, Nov. 25, 5 p.m. , historic home decorated for Christmas. Tickets $24 adults , $22 seniors , $15 youth 12–17 , $10 kids 6–11 . Info/tickets: 843-546-7891 .

: , historic home decorated for Christmas. Tickets , , , . Info/tickets: . MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights – Murrells Inlet : Nov. 27–Dec. 31, 5–11 p.m. , free walk-through light show, music, photo spots, Santa’s Village Fri–Sun, 5–9 p.m. (Nov. 27–Dec. 20) . Info: (843) 497-3450 .

: , free walk-through light show, music, photo spots, . Info: . Lighting of the Park – Pawleys Island Nature Park : Fri, Nov. 27, 5 p.m. , free, with hot chocolate, music, and Santa. Info: (843) 237-1698 .

: , free, with hot chocolate, music, and Santa. Info: . Nights of a Thousand Candles – Brookgreen Gardens : Select evenings Nov. 27–Jan. 3, 4–9 p.m. Tickets $35–$40 adults , $15–$20 kids 4–12 ; must buy in advance at brookgreen.org or 844-271-3410 .

: Select evenings Tickets , ; must at or . Kaminski House Museum – Georgetown : Light Up the Lawn ( Nov. 22, free ), Candlelight Tours ( Dec. 12, 17, 19, 22, 5:30–8 p.m., $15 ), Family Fun Night ( Dec. 19, $15 adults, $2 kids ). Info: 843-546-7706 , 1003 Front St.

: Light Up the Lawn ( ), Candlelight Tours ( ), Family Fun Night ( ). Info: , It’s a Wonderful Life – Strand Theater, Georgetown : Dec. 3–13 , tickets $20 , 710 Front St.

: , tickets , Front Street holiday events – Georgetown : Tree lighting Dec. 4 , parade Dec. 5, 11 a.m. , ice rink Dec. 12, noon–8 p.m.

: Tree lighting , parade , ice rink Atalaya Holiday Craft Market – Huntington Beach State Park : Sat, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. , $5 (includes park admission).

: , (includes park admission). Murrells Inlet Christmas Tree Lighting : Sat, Dec. 5, 4–9 p.m. , free at Morse Landing Park .

: , free at . Kringle Krawl – Georgetown : Sat, Dec. 5, 4 p.m. , starts at Baxter’s Brewhouse Inn, 824 Prince St. Info: (843) 997-4812 .

: , starts at Info: . Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade : Sun, Dec. 6, 3–6 p.m. , along Hwy 17 Business through the MarshWalk . Info: (843) 357-2007 .

: , along . Info: . Santa Crawl – Murrells Inlet MarshWalk : Thu, Dec. 10, 5–9:30 p.m. Costume contest; register 5–7 p.m. between Wahoo’s and Drunken Jack’s .

: Costume contest; register between and . Singing Christmas Tree – First Baptist Church, Georgetown : Dec. 11–14 , evenings at 7 p.m. plus Sat, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. Free, tickets required .

: , evenings at plus Free, . Highland Holidays – Winyah Auditorium : Sat, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. , Scottish music and dance, tickets $27–$57 .

: , Scottish music and dance, tickets . Yuletide Home Tour – Georgetown : Sat, Dec. 12, 1–5 p.m. , $35 (or $30 Friends members ), benefits Georgetown County Library . Tickets online or at any county library; pick up tour packet Dec. 12 after 10 a.m. at 405 Cleland St.

: , (or ), benefits . Tickets online or at any county library; pick up tour packet Pawleys Island Concert Band Christmas Concert – Waccamaw High School : Tue, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. , 2412 Kings River Rd. , free.

: , , free. Oh Christmas Tea – Hopsewee Plantation : Sat, Dec. 19, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. , $65 adults/seniors , $55 ages 6–17 . Info: 843-546-7891 .

: , , . Info: . New Year’s Eve – Murrells Inlet MarshWalk : Thu, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. , dinner/drink specials and live music.

: , dinner/drink specials and live music. New Year’s Eve – Local Eat Drink Celebrate, Pawleys Island: Thu, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m., Back to the ’80s party with open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres at Hammock Shops Village. Plenty of choices for date night, family fun, or out-of-town guests—just grab tickets early for the popular ones.

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