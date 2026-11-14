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Pawleys Island
📅 2026 holiday parades, lights & concerts near Pawleys Island
12 days ago
📅 Big list of 2026 holiday events around Pawleys Island
Looking for festive plans? Here’s a quick rundown of holiday fun in Georgetown County and nearby:
- The Nutcracker – Winyah Auditorium, Georgetown: Sat, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., 1200 Highmarket St. Tickets $15–$25. Info: (843) 461-1342.
- Holiday Tours – Hopsewee Plantation: Wed, Nov. 25, 5 p.m., historic home decorated for Christmas. Tickets $24 adults, $22 seniors, $15 youth 12–17, $10 kids 6–11. Info/tickets: 843-546-7891.
- MarshWalk Wonderland of Lights – Murrells Inlet: Nov. 27–Dec. 31, 5–11 p.m., free walk-through light show, music, photo spots, Santa’s Village Fri–Sun, 5–9 p.m. (Nov. 27–Dec. 20). Info: (843) 497-3450.
- Lighting of the Park – Pawleys Island Nature Park: Fri, Nov. 27, 5 p.m., free, with hot chocolate, music, and Santa. Info: (843) 237-1698.
- Nights of a Thousand Candles – Brookgreen Gardens: Select evenings Nov. 27–Jan. 3, 4–9 p.m. Tickets $35–$40 adults, $15–$20 kids 4–12; must buy in advance at brookgreen.org or 844-271-3410.
- Kaminski House Museum – Georgetown: Light Up the Lawn (Nov. 22, free), Candlelight Tours (Dec. 12, 17, 19, 22, 5:30–8 p.m., $15), Family Fun Night (Dec. 19, $15 adults, $2 kids). Info: 843-546-7706, 1003 Front St.
- It’s a Wonderful Life – Strand Theater, Georgetown: Dec. 3–13, tickets $20, 710 Front St.
- Front Street holiday events – Georgetown: Tree lighting Dec. 4, parade Dec. 5, 11 a.m., ice rink Dec. 12, noon–8 p.m.
- Atalaya Holiday Craft Market – Huntington Beach State Park: Sat, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., $5 (includes park admission).
- Murrells Inlet Christmas Tree Lighting: Sat, Dec. 5, 4–9 p.m., free at Morse Landing Park.
- Kringle Krawl – Georgetown: Sat, Dec. 5, 4 p.m., starts at Baxter’s Brewhouse Inn, 824 Prince St. Info: (843) 997-4812.
- Murrells Inlet Christmas Parade: Sun, Dec. 6, 3–6 p.m., along Hwy 17 Business through the MarshWalk. Info: (843) 357-2007.
- Santa Crawl – Murrells Inlet MarshWalk: Thu, Dec. 10, 5–9:30 p.m. Costume contest; register 5–7 p.m. between Wahoo’s and Drunken Jack’s.
- Singing Christmas Tree – First Baptist Church, Georgetown: Dec. 11–14, evenings at 7 p.m. plus Sat, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. Free, tickets required.
- Highland Holidays – Winyah Auditorium: Sat, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., Scottish music and dance, tickets $27–$57.
- Yuletide Home Tour – Georgetown: Sat, Dec. 12, 1–5 p.m., $35 (or $30 Friends members), benefits Georgetown County Library. Tickets online or at any county library; pick up tour packet Dec. 12 after 10 a.m. at 405 Cleland St.
- Pawleys Island Concert Band Christmas Concert – Waccamaw High School: Tue, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., 2412 Kings River Rd., free.
- Oh Christmas Tea – Hopsewee Plantation: Sat, Dec. 19, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m., $65 adults/seniors, $55 ages 6–17. Info: 843-546-7891.
- New Year’s Eve – Murrells Inlet MarshWalk: Thu, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.–1 a.m., dinner/drink specials and live music.
- New Year’s Eve – Local Eat Drink Celebrate, Pawleys Island: Thu, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m., Back to the ’80s party with open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres at Hammock Shops Village.
Plenty of choices for date night, family fun, or out-of-town guests—just grab tickets early for the popular ones.
More Info: Celebrate The Holidays With Festive Events Near Pa...
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