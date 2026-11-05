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Pawhuska

Yappy Hour Bingo and Spaghetti Fundraiser Nov. 7

4 days ago
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4-PAWS Pawhuska Animal Welfare will hold a Yappy Hour Bingo and Spaghetti Fundraiser on Saturday, November 7 at 5:00 PM at the Osage County Fairgrounds – Ag Building in Pawhuska, with spaghetti dinners for $12 per plate from 5:00 PM until sold out and bingo starting at 5:30 PM. Bingo prices are $10 for a single card sheet (50/50 pot game), $15 for 3-card sheets (10 games), and $30 for 6-card sheets (10 games). A silent auction, prize baskets, and a quilt raffle with $10 spots will also be held, and every dollar raised goes to 4-PAWS Pawhuska Animal Welfare to help animals in need in the Pawhuska area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce

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