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Yappy Hour Bingo and Spaghetti Fundraiser Nov. 7
4-PAWS Pawhuska Animal Welfare will hold a Yappy Hour Bingo and Spaghetti Fundraiser on Saturday, November 7 at 5:00 PM at the Osage County Fairgrounds – Ag Building in Pawhuska, with spaghetti dinners for $12 per plate from 5:00 PM until sold out and bingo starting at 5:30 PM. Bingo prices are $10 for a single card sheet (50/50 pot game), $15 for 3-card sheets (10 games), and $30 for 6-card sheets (10 games). A silent auction, prize baskets, and a quilt raffle with $10 spots will also be held, and every dollar raised goes to 4-PAWS Pawhuska Animal Welfare to help animals in need in the Pawhuska area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce
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