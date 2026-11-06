🛒 Paw Paw, MI Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Paw Paw’s front-line hiring is steady right now, with several spots open for people who like helping customers and staying busy on their feet. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and face-to-face work.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Paw Paw, MI

Type: Part-time (may offer full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll install batteries and wipers, work the register, handle inventory, and stay active on your feet—good fit if you like cars and hands-on work.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Paw Paw, MI

Type: Part-time (flexible schedules; some full-time options)

Salary: Pay range listed by employer (exact rate varies)

Convenience store role where you run the register, handle lottery/tobacco sales, and keep the store and pumps clean and safe. Weekly pay, free soda or coffee while working, and chances to move up if you like fast-paced retail.

Employer: PNC Financial Services Group

Location: Paw Paw, MI (Paw Paw Branch)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Bank teller role focused on customer service, handling transactions, and spotting chances to refer customers to other banking services. No degree or prior banking experience required, and full-time employees get access to PNC’s full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.