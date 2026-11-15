Pauls Valley has some very special cats who aren’t quite ready for full adoption yet, but they are ready for love. These kitties need kind foster homes while they heal and grow, with the goal of finding forever families soon.

All cats below are with Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society and have an adoption fee of $50 when they’re ready.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory / white

Cream or ivory / white Adoption Fee (when ready): $50

Shelter: Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (405) 238-1303

Milkshake is a tiny fluffball who isn’t quite ready for adoption yet, but he’s getting closer every day. Right now, he needs a cozy foster home where he can heal, grow, and learn all about being a beloved house cat.

The shelter can provide supplies for foster homes, so you mainly bring the love and time. Fostering Milkshake will help him get one paw closer to his forever family.

👉 Meet Milkshake and apply to foster/adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red / white

Orange or red / white Adoption Fee (when ready): $50

Shelter: Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (405) 238-1303

Presley is an adult orange-and-white beauty who’s still in the healing stage and not quite ready for full adoption. She would really benefit from a quiet, loving foster home while she continues to recover and gain confidence.

The shelter notes that foster supplies can be provided, making it easier for you to open your home and heart to her. Helping Presley now will set her up for a happy forever home later.

👉 See Presley and apply to foster/adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: White / tan or fawn

White / tan or fawn Adoption Fee (when ready): $50

Shelter: Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society

Phone: (405) 238-1303

CJ is another sweet adult kitty who isn’t quite adoption-ready yet. He’s looking for a foster home where he can rest, heal, and get used to home life while he prepares for his future forever family.

As with the others, the shelter can provide foster supplies, so you won’t be on your own. Giving CJ a temporary place to stay will make a big difference in his journey.

👉 View CJ and apply to foster/adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pauls Valley, OK, please consider fostering or adopting one of these deserving cats. Call Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society at (405) 238-1303 or click the links above to learn more and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.